Guardians of the Galaxy star and Florida resident Dave Bautista is stepping up to do some heroics in real life by aiding in the arrest and capture of whoever carved the word “Trump” into the back of a manatee. The wrestler turned actor tweeted out a $20,000 cash reward for anyone with information on the animal abuse. Along with some choice words about the perpetrators, Bautista also promised “bonuses,” should they be brought to justice.

“If there’s not already a reward for the arrest and conviction of the low life scummy MAGATs that did this I’ll throw in $20,000,” Bautista tweeted. “And I promise there will be bonuses to that reward!”

If there’s not already a reward for the arrest and conviction of the low life scummy MAGATs that did this I’ll throw in $20,000. And I promise there will be bonuses to that reward! https://t.co/CGa2EIhrEQ — Vice President Drax (@DaveBautista) January 12, 2021

Bautista has been a vocal critic of Trump over the years and even delivered a rare endorsement of Joe Biden in the 2020 election. In a message to his millions of Instagram followers, the Drax actor tore apart Trump’s tough guy image and shot down the concept that bullying (or abusing animals) is a sign of strength. “This country, more than anything right now, needs someone who’s going to have a plan so we can get back on track,” Bautista said. “A leader is someone who can unite people, who takes responsibility. That’s toughness. That is Joe Biden.”

But in case you aren’t sure that Bautista knows what he’s talking about when it comes to toughness, scope out this selfie he posted to celebrate his 52nd birthday. Also note that the Marvel star isn’t afraid to make a self-deprecating joke about not being able to stop “sagging above the neck,” which is the kind of humility you’ll never see from Trump.

(Via Dave Bautista on Twitter)