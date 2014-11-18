Here’s Dave & Buster’s Deleted Taco Tuesday Tweet

Kind of hard to believe it took forty minutes for Dave & Buster’s to delete the above tweet sent earlier today. I’ll just assume everyone on their social media team was too busy being pumped about #TacoTuesday to notice all the @s.
Here’s their requisite apology. They should have just stuck with ostracizing anyone who doesn’t like tacos, because we can all agree those people deserve it. Tacos are delicious.
Via AdWeek
i dont get it
I laughed.
Kate Austen says to Nathan Fillion:
[33.media.tumblr.com]
This is offensive?
It’s just a dumb ass pun.
I swear, honkies!
Wait till you see their Watermelon Wednesday tweet
Don’t even try to have Fried Chicken Friday on the first of the month.
“I hate chicken” said no TWAN ever
I’m offended that they stole a pun that was already unfunny from a shitty internet meme picture
Isn’t Dave and Buster’s attempts at food insulting enough? I don’t even want to know what horrible shit they consider a taco.
Can’t be any worse than anything on Taco Bell’s menu.
SO OFFENSIVE OMGWTF #MAKINGADIFFERENCE
Or, in the spirit of Dave and Buster’s: #MEGHANADIFFERENCE
Some people need to slow their roll. This tweet is great! (Full Disclosure: I Am A White)
They should make a racial checkbox at the bottom of every tweet so no one gets offended. Racism solved.
I forget where I saw it, but someone was all, “I met my wife at Dave & Busters. Said no one ever.”
Won’t somebody think of the children???
I’m offended by how fucking lame that joke is.
Word.
Dude, what about the HAM BUSH??
I guess they want to keep their image spic and span.
Taco! It’s Spanish for taco!
But seriously, us Mexicans do love tacos. Even the Juans and not just on Tuesdays.
Well, some white person must have taken offense to that teet cause we Mexicans are not offended. JuanitoLogic
Tweets like these are truly the injustice in the world.
[imgur.com]
This gif is wonderful.
Yes @Nippopotamus . It brings me much joy as well.
We have a winner, ladies and gentlemen! ;-)
Am I going to hell if I’m Mexican, found this funny and think all people mad at this should go an put a taco on their tight assholes?
Let me ask you, is there a term besides ‘Mexican’ that you prefer? Something less offensive?
Michael Scott you fantastic dumb bastard.
+10 for reference.
+Juan
Your mexicanness is what defines you.
They seriously apologized for that? I want to see the people who complained.
I demand they retract the apology until one of the “offended” can find a Juan that does not enjoy tacos.
I speak for all Juans, yes we do like tacos, we like me a lot!
I think some people need to pull the sticks out of their asses!
…And put a taco in there.
We’re fucking finished as a society.
im offended that someone found that offensive. are we just supposed to ignore the facts now because some people get sore about it? juan sound like “one.” tacos are mexican food. juan is a common mexican name. jesus. how outrageous that someone point out all of those things with a tweet.
get fucked you think skinned cuntholes
thin. stupid fat fingers
It has nothing to do with race. D&B posted the tweet, then watched the LEGO Movie. They just didn’t want anyone to get scared.
I shall now blow the minds of the masses.
Juan is a name that is not exclusive to only Mexico.
Brace your selves but there is a whole continent full of Latinos that do not eat Tacos.
Mexico is part of north america no matter how much denial and lies the media says it is a fact.
Please discard pieces of your broken head in the trash bin as you exit.