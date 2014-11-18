Here’s Dave & Buster’s Deleted Taco Tuesday Tweet

#Twitter
11.18.14 4 years ago 45 Comments

Kind of hard to believe it took forty minutes for Dave & Buster’s to delete the above tweet sent earlier today. I’ll just assume everyone on their social media team was too busy being pumped about #TacoTuesday to notice all the @s.

Here’s their requisite apology. They should have just stuck with ostracizing anyone who doesn’t like tacos, because we can all agree those people deserve it. Tacos are delicious.

Via AdWeek

Around The Web

TOPICS#Twitter
TAGSDAVE AND BUSTERStaco tuesdayTACOSTwitter

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 15 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP