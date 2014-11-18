Here’s Dave & Buster’s Deleted Taco Tuesday Tweet

Kind of hard to believe it took forty minutes for Dave & Buster’s to delete the above tweet sent earlier today. I’ll just assume everyone on their social media team was too busy being pumped about #TacoTuesday to notice all the @s.

Here’s their requisite apology. They should have just stuck with ostracizing anyone who doesn’t like tacos, because we can all agree those people deserve it. Tacos are delicious.

We sincerely apologize for the tweet that went out today our intention was never to offend anyone please accept our apology — Dave & Buster's (@DaveandBusters) November 18, 2014

Via AdWeek