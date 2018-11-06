Dave Chappelle Tries To Convince Maryland Voters He’s ‘Absolutely’ Calling Them Personally

11.06.18

Dave Chappelle may call Ohio his home nowadays, but the stand-up comedian was born in Washington D.C., where he cut his teeth telling jokes before making the leap and moving to New York City. That’s why the Netflix comic, who spent some time touring this summer with ex-The Daily Show host Jon Stewart, campaigned for Maryland’s Democratic gubernatorial candidate, Ben Jealous.

In several videos posted to Twitter on Sunday, Chappelle can be seen phone banking for Jealous, a man he calls his “godbrother,” and going door to door to meet with Maryland voters. “Put me on your speakerphone, please,” he tells one caller who presumably doesn’t believe he’s who he says he is. “This is absolutely Dave Chappelle the comedian and I’m calling you guys with fantastic news: You’re on the cusp of having a wonderful governor in the state of Maryland named Ben Jealous.”

Chappelle calls the gubernatorial candidate his “godbrother” because, as he explains in the video, their fathers “were best friends.” He also adds that he’s known Jealous “all my life,” and that he’s “supporting him because I think he’s going to do the right thing by Maryland.” Meanwhile, in another video, the comedian goes door to door with a camera crew. Jealous, who posted it, tagged Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and Oprah Winfrey, who stumped for the Democratic hopeful last week.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)

