Getty Image

We’re now on day 21 of the current government shutdown, which is now tied for the longest in United States history since December of 1995 to January of 1996, when former President Bill Clinton vetoed the spending bill submitted by a Republican-controlled Congress. Of course, this time around, the issue at hand is Trump’s proposed border wall, that he campaigned on the promise Mexico would pay for — a promise he has since walked back over the past several days.

There are more than a fair share of flaws in the logic of a border wall, so the president is mostly resorting to fear-mongering tactics to justify the construction, as evidenced by his bonkers live address this week. Trump has also been tweeting incessantly about his wall, including the following questionable, citation-needing gem he released on Thursday night.

“We lose 300 Americans a week, 90% of which comes through the Southern Border,” Trump claimed. “These numbers will be DRASTICALLY REDUCED if we have a Wall!”

We lose 300 Americans a week, 90% of which comes through the Southern Border. These numbers will be DRASTICALLY REDUCED if we have a Wall! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2019

Regardless of where that statistic came from, Parkland survivor David Hogg jumped in on Friday morning to remind Trump of an actual threat to American lives. “More than double that die from guns every week,” Hogg quote-tweeted back. “What’s your plan to deal with that?”

More than double that die from guns every week. What's your plan to deal with that? https://t.co/AujJkp7b2K — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) January 11, 2019

Other than finally banning bump-stocks and floating the idea of arming teachers, Trump has done little else in the way of addressing the national gun violence problem, and it seemingly continues to not be a pressing issue for him.