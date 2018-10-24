NBC

Recently over in the UK, the Blackpool Police Department, located on the Lancashire coast in North West England, posted an image of a man making off with a crate of beer cans from a restaurant on Facebook earlier this week in an effort to get leads on the alleged thief. “Do you recognize this man?” the post asked. “We want to speak to him in relation to a theft at a Blackpool restaurant on the 20th September.”

You know, just your typical small town police blotter type of stuff — and definitely not national news. Except for the fact that the photo of the suspect taken from surveillance footage makes him a dead ringer for “Ross from Friends,” otherwise known to friends as David Schwimmer.

After the post quickly went viral, the Blackpool Police added an update in good humor. “Thank you to everyone for your speedy responses,” it read. “We have investigated this matter thoroughly and have confirmed that David Schwimmer was in America on this date. We’re so sorry it has to be this way.”

Indeed, Schwimmer was in America at the time, as he proved by tweeting a tongue-in-cheek video of him grabbing some beer in a New York grocery store: