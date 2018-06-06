David Spade Mourns The Loss Of Sister-In-Law Kate Spade With Several Touching Photos

#Social Media #David Spade #Instagram #Twitter
News & Culture Writer
06.06.18

Getty Image

On Tuesday, the fashion world discovered that Kate Spade, the famous designer and businesswoman behind the brand Kate Spade New York, had committed suicide following an apparently lengthy battle with depression. The details of her death otherwise remain unknown, but that didn’t stop her brother-in-law, actor and comedian David Spade from mourning the loss by posting a few touching photos and comments on Twitter and Instagram.

Per BuzzFeed, the Saturday Night Live alum took to social media late Tuesday night to mourn the death of his sister-in-law. The first, on Twitter, was a photo of the pair taken at a book signing for his 2015 memoir, David Spade: Almost Interesting. “Katy at my book signing. I love this pic of her. So pretty. I dont [sic] think everyone knew how fucking funny she was,” he wrote. “Its [sic] a rough world out there people. Try to hang on.”

TOPICS#Social Media#David Spade#Instagram#Twitter
TAGSDAVID SPADEinstagramkate spadeSocial MediaTwitter

