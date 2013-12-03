DC Comics May Soon Be Putting Out Three Superhero Movies A Year

One of the dreams of comics fans is that comic book movies will get popular enough that some of the smaller but durable concepts will hit the screen. It’s part of the reason Arrow has a fan base. But apparently DC Comics has big plans for the smaller characters.
Essentially, DC is allegedly planning to start churning out lower-budget action movies at a pace of two a year, to complement the big tentpole movies that likely will start hitting every summer if the plan to get the Justice League on screen comes together. Mostly starring supervillains and Steve Trevor, actually.
Suicide Squad is one specifically mentioned as only needing a $40 million budget, pre-marketing. Some could be made for as little as $20 million. And with two-a-year scheduled for Spring and Fall/Autumn, Warners can expand the Man Of Steel/Batman universe significantly, and make a decent profit in the process.
Other ideas include Deathstroke, Booster Gold, and Team 7 (…really, DC?) The idea, as you may have guessed, is to make these movies more like, say, Dredd than Man of Steel in terms of scale, and build them more around the concepts than the lead actors. They’d also be spring and fall movie releases.
Honestly, it’s an appealing idea. Really, the only way movies like Suicide Squad are going to get made is if they’re well below the standard $100 million budget for a movie. That said, though, it’s going to require a lot more than just the character to sell these; Time Warner and DC are going to have to both pick good directors to get these movies made and loosen the leash a little bit.
For these to stand out, they’re going to have to break from the mold of “Here’s the origin” and play in other genres. Dredd should really be the leading light, here; get an arty director, write a great screenplay, and make these about more than corporate synergy.
Besides, this might finally goad Marvel into making Nextwave as an R-rated superhero comedy. So we all win.
I’d think they should focus on being able to consistently make a good movie out of their major properties first, Man of Steel was garbage.
I have to disagree, myself. But either way, they’re the one with the Oscar-winning superhero movie. Marvel so far hasn’t experimented enough to let that happen.
Very true and more power to them, I just haven’t been impressed with their recent films outside of the Nolan trilogy. Those just seem like a flash in the pan by comparison.
Yeah because Iron Man 2 and the SHIELD TV show are AWESOME!!
(I’m being sarcastic, both are shit layered with diarrhea.)
troll along, Baltimore.
Not a damn fool person cares about Team 7.
Yeah, I was reading about this and I kept wondering why Team 7 was even on the list. I’d like to see Manhunter (Kate Spencer) get a movie. Or a Batwoman movie. Or Martian Manhunter as a noirish PI. Team 7? Meh.
How is Giant Walking Hammerhead Shark Wearing a Loin Cloth over His Claspers not a movie already? Or did Syfy already do that one?
His name is Trixie. He likes to party.
Booster Gold needs to happen.
This is a great idea. Not sure why the mid-budgeted movie is a thing of the past. But I’d rather make 3 $30-40 movies than 3 $100-150 movies. Just seems the profitability is so much greater and with DVD sales, they’d be almost surely profitable eventually with even average box office.
Mostly because of Hollywood’s accounting incompetence. It’s best to view Hollywood filmmaking as an arms race conducted by very stupid people with a lot of money who think they are smarter than you.
If Manu Bennett isn’t Deathstroke and doesn’t follow backstory from Arrow, they’re going about this terribly wrong.
Step 1: Watch The Raid
Step 2: Add explosions
Step 3: Less ethnics, please
Step 4: Get rid of all the karate punches
Step 5: Profit$
That said, Dredd was awesome. As long as they’re doing this, they might as well build up the universe of each major DC location. A series of lower-budget, B-list Gotham stories would be supes welcome.
“The Raid” was a very different movie from “Dredd”, though. Different themes, different plot twists, different characters, vastly different setting. It’s like arguing “The Raid” was an Indonesian “Die Hard.”
I guess set-up portion of Dredd earns it all the (my) comparisons. Specifically when you have Ma-Ma calling the whole building down on them via a loudspeaker. Once things get rolling, they are very different plots and the characters share no real similarities.
Zatanna movie kthx.
Ohh….Birds of Prey movie.
Forget the movie, just give me Kat Dennings in a comics-accurate Zatanna outfit and I’ll be good for a while.
(Zatanna would actually be hard to do, tonally. That comic she had a few years ago was great, but it wouldn’t really fit with their current Dark Knight/Man of Steel thing)
Huntress would be fun, and I’d run through a wall to see a goofy Booster Gold movie with a Billy West-voiced Skeets. Also, they should travel back in time and get 10 years ago Greg Kinnear to play Booster. He’d be awesome.
a booster gold/ (old) blue beetle buddy cop movie could be great.
I’d stab an orphanage to get that movie made, but DC is pretty firmly in the “Ted Kord Is Deaaaaaaaad!” camp and he ain’t coming back.
I didn’t cry during the Batman: Brave and the Bold episode where Booster misses Ted. I was cutting onions. Very dusty onions.
I think Ted Kord dying in the opening scene and the rest of the movie being about Jamie getting trained by Booster Gold would be great. Just make sure it’s not that werewolf kid from Twilight playing Jamie and we’re all set.
Just give me my Deathstroke movie, with at least a cameo from Ron Perlman, and you can have all the money, DC.
David S. Goyer’s aesthetic is so fucking 90s it hurts. no thanks.
Really, let Goyer pick the movies and hire someone else to write the actual scripts.
Filing this under “Things that are never going to happen” until the entire first year’s worth come out and manage to not be complete schwarbage and/or completely tank. That’s how little faith anything DC-related deserves at this point. Movies, comics… It’s all a giant dumpster fire.