DC Has Nine New Movies Coming… But What Will They Be?

As we noted yesterday, in addition to moving Batman V. Superman to March 25th, 2016, DC rolled out a biiiiiig stack of release dates. Between 2016 and 2020, there are going to be ten DC movies. But which ones are on the way?
First of all, for reference, here are the dates:
Superman V. Batman – March 25, 2016
Untitled DC Film — August 5, 2016
Untitled DC Film – June 23, 2017
Untitled DC Film – November 17, 2017
Untitled DC Film – March 23, 2018
Untitled DC Film – July 27, 2018
Untitled DC Film – April 5, 2019
Untitled DC Film – June 14, 2019
Untitled DC Film – April 3, 2020
Untitled DC Film – June 19, 2020
What We Know
There are a few movies we know are coming: Justice League, Man of Steel 2, and Wonder Woman. We can throw Shazam! onto that pile as well, since the Rock basically confirmed it. So, with Batman V. Superman, that’s five. Let’s assume that DC is already planning Justice League 2, because of course they are.
Just for giggles, let’s fill those out into likely candidates. Going by announcements and production schedules (don’t forget that Justice League is being filmed back-to-back with Batman V. Superman), and giving Hollywood about two years between each franchise entry, you get…
Superman V. Batman – March 25, 2016
Shazam! — August 5, 2016
Justice League – June 23, 2017
Wonder Woman – November 17, 2017
Man Of Steel 2 – March 23, 2018
Justice League 2 – July 27, 2018
Untitled DC Film – April 5, 2019
Untitled DC Film – June 14, 2019
Untitled DC Film – April 3, 2020
Untitled DC Film – June 19, 2020
So what are the other four?
Sequels?
It’s not out of the realm of possibility that DC just plans to build off its big three and include the smaller heroes as accents. That would also be the safe way to play it, and it’d fill out the schedule pretty quickly. It’s mostly a question of whether they want to try and build a broader “cinematic universe” or keep it tightly focused on a handful of characters. Honestly, of all the moves, this actually seems the most likely. But it isn’t the only option.
Braver And Bolder?
Here’s the thing: As much as DC might want to, say, make Aquaman happen, and they are trying very hard to make Aquaman happen, he’s not going to happen. And on some level, they have to be aware of this. When Nikki Finke laid out a bunch of DC spoilers, or at least claimed to, probably the oddest news was that a Flash/Green Lantern teamup was in the works.
Considering that the second movie in this series is essentially World’s Finest, we can’t help but wonder if DC’s plan is to bring The Brave and The Bold to movie screens. Instead of having Aquaman try and carry his own movie, and the flood of bad Entourage jokes that would follow, you team him up with Cyborg for some reason. It would be a good way to introduce new characters as well, and possibly spin off solo movies.
Smaller And More Experimental?
The other way they can go is with smaller movies based off more obscure properties, which was the plan a while back. And DC has a pretty deep bench of heroes and villians to play with; they could do anything from a Golden Age Sandman movie to a Suicide Squad movie on the relative cheap.
The question, of course, is how much Warner wants to invest. It’s a question we’re going to have the answer to very, very, soon; if that movie’s coming August 5th, 2016, Warner Bros. is going to announce it quickly.
Give me Plastic Man. Or hell, give me Justice League International/JUSTICE BUDDIES. They have to take notice that Guardians was fun and successful, right?
Note: I LIKED Man of Steel, but wanted it to be lighter. I think they are making a mistake doubling down on the dark, but it’s what DC is doing in the comics, so they’re kind of stuck with it, I guess. Hopefully, Shazam is their Guardians, but it’s already looking rushed.
Also, I dig Suicide Squad, but let’s not start anti-heroes before we do heroes properly.
Plastic Man needs to be entirely CGI to really work, but I honestly think that done right, sticking to Jack Cole’s weird-as-hell originals, you’d have a massive hit. Just the sheer visual imagination and warped humor in those books put them so far ahead of their time.
That would be so fun. So fun that it’ll never happen.
How is it that the fucking CW has me more excited about DC properties than the cinematic universe?
Truth
Same
Diggle and Felicity?
Isn’t a new Batman franchise pretty much a given at this point? I’m assuming that at least 3 of those dates are Batman features.
The more I think about it, the more I’m inclined to say no. I think WB is going to let Batman rest as a solo feature until they figure out where he fits in.
I’ve assumed that they’re either going to recast and set it earlier in the timeline, or go full-on Batman Beyond.
I think that’s the smart thing to do, but considering DC’s approach for the comics is “PUT BATMAN IN IT. ADD ANOTHER BATMAN TITLE. MAKE BATMAN THE STAR OF THIS TEAM BOOK. MAKE BATMAN THE STAR OF THIS COMPLETELY UNRELATED TITLE.” I have a hard time believing they’re just going to let him simmer.
I also just don’t believe he’s gonna be all the way in his 50’s… it seems like they’d just be shooting themselves in the foot by giving him less room to grow with the universe they’re setting up, unless they really plan to JUST use him as Mentor-Bats/Deus Ex Batmanica.
@Dan Seitz @Darkest Timeline Zach Morris @leave1942 I could see Bruce/ Batman as an established older hero who is more like a mentor/financier of the Justice League and letting Super-Man, Wonder Woman, Nightwing, etc. be the focus of the Justice League. SO that there isnt’ “Bat Fatigue” and you can extend the universe more.
@Duchess I totally agree that that makes sense, and is what I would like to see. Again, I just don’t see DC going that route when they’ve also blatantly remained oblivious to the concept of “Bat Fatigue” for years.
I just can’t get excited about the DC Universe. I want to be. I love comics and stuff. But even Batman V Superman just doesn’t interest me. Maybe Aquaman V Hawkman, I would totally watch that.
I know it’s unlikely but I would love to see the Green Arrow movie they pitched a few years back, with him going to a prison full of C-lister villains and having to fight his way out. The concept sounded amazing. If they can’t do Green Arrow, then at least let Marvel steal it and give Clint Barton his own movie fighting people like Porcupine and Absorbing Man and what have you. Either way, I want to see a hero escape from a Super Jail.
Give us a live action Tower of Babel!
I wish DC was as good as Marvel with their live action movies and Marvel was as good as DC with their animated movies.
They’re just covering their ass over there…
DELAYED Superman V. Batman – July 17, 2015
Superman V. Batman – March 25, 2016
MOVED Superman V. Batman – May 6, 2016
DELAYED Shazam! — August 5, 2016
Shazam!– June 23, 2017
DELAYED Justice League– November 17, 2017
Justice League – March 23, 2018
DELAYED Wonder Woman – July 27, 2018
Wonder Woman – April 5, 2019
DELAYED Man Of Steel 2– June 14, 2019
Man Of Steel 2– April 3, 2020
RIGHT ON SCHEDULE! Justice League 2– June 19, 2020
“Chris Nolan wants to do something besides shitty comic book movies, Joss Whedon was already snatched up by Marvel. I know, let’s get the guy who’s greatest cinematic achievement was a slow motion shot of a darky getting kicked down a hole.”
I don’t get the Zack Snyder hate. He wasn’t right for “Watchmen”, but he tried his ass off and at point he does pull it off (the opening Comedian murder is actually some great filmmaking.) “Man of Steel” was actually a good movie, bar that stupid church scene and the fact that he recapped each act for anybody taking a dump. He’s actually the part of all this I’m least concerned about.
HAUNTED TANK!
I’d be down.
I would not be shocked if a Death of Superman flic opens up the way to a Teen Titans movie. It just sounds like something DC would do….
I’d like to see a Martian Manhunter movie.
I don’t want to be THAT guy but doesn’t Warner Bros call the shots, not DC?
Batman Beyond starring Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne.
You’re welcome, DC.
I understand where you’re coming from, but was a anyone dying to see Guardians of the Galaxy before they announced it? If they’re made well then people will want to see them. Now give me a Firestorm movie asap
LOBO
Doom Patrol
The only DC movie that would ever get my money would be a standalone Lobo feature.
With soundtrack by Motorhead.