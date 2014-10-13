DC Is Launching A New Series Starring The Lynda Carter Version Of Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman is an icon who’s starred in over 1000 comic books over an illustrious almost 75-year career, but the majority of the general population still knows her best from the Wonder Woman TV series starring Lynda Carter, which aired for three season from 1975 – ’79.
Well, this weekend at the New York Comic Con, DC announced they’d be following up their well-received Batman ’66 series with a new comic based on the ’70s Wonder Woman TV series. The new comic will be written by Marc Andreyko and feature covers by Nicola Scott. No word yet on who will be doing the interior art.
Here’s the first cover for Wonder Woman ’77…
Hmmm, while doing comics based on the Wonder Woman TV series as a follow-up to the Batman ’66 comics sounds like a great idea in theory, I have some worries. One, Marc Andreyko is a super hit-and-miss writer. I liked this Manhunter work, but everything else he’s done has been pretty awful. Second, the Wonder Woman TV show wasn’t really any good. People watched it for Lynda Carter’s ability to fill out an American flag and that’s about it. So I dunno, but hey, that first cover is certainly amazing — I’m willing to give it a shot.
Perhaps you watched the show because of her filling out the costume. I watched it because I was excited that there was actually a female superhero on TV and I looked up to her.
Damn well said.
The show was really good the first season, ok the 2nd, and went downhill fast during the 3rd. But the same could be said of Batman. It was outrageously popular the first season and then went south pretty quickly in terms of popularity.
For my money this is 2nd only to Spider Man as far as super hero theme songs go. Also, Steve Trevor was cosmic level douche.
My god, I’m old enough to remember this show being on. I also remember it being appointment tv.
I love the idea of this. Why try to replace her most iconic role when her look is what others try to emulate for Wonder Woman?
There can be only one: Jim Brown.