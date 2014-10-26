DC’s Birds Of Prey Have Their Own Theme Song That Is Basically About Superhero Wang

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

It’s a shame that Batman: The Brave And The Bold didn’t last too long on TV. Three seasons is pretty good, but it was a nice change to get a campy Batman again. It was also nice to see all the other DC superheroes popping up in each episode.

This clip, via the lovely folks at Topless Robot, features The Birds of Prey making an appearance on the show and they even brought their own theme song. The best part is all about how they’re all boning DC’s heroes and gossiping about the size of their dicks. You can say what you want about this being degrading or something, but Gail Simone penned it and should be proud she was able to fit so many dick jokes into a kid’s show on Cartoon Network. Bravo.

Also, how can you ever go wrong with Batman’s Matches Malone gimmick here. The cape alone is worth it.

