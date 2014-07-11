DC’s Plans To Sell More Comics To Women Seems A Little Suspect

First of all, I want to open this up by saying I’m all for more women reading comics and more female creators. That’s not really a concern here. What is a concern is that ahead of San Diego Comic Con, DC has been making a lot of changes, and put together these changes might raise a couple of eyebrows.
Most of DC’s books are going through creative changes, but most of the ones starring women are going in a rather more “girly” direction, at least according to the ad copy. For example, Batgirl is being rebooted as a lighter book: New artist Babs Tarr has stated that she wants to bring “some flirt, fun, and fashion to the title! I don’t think you see a lot of that in mainstream comics and I am excited to bring that to the table.” Babs’ storylines of late have been a wee bit grim, so yeah, she deserves a break.
Then there’s Wonder Woman, where Brian Azzarello and Cliff Chiang are wrapping up a spectacular three year run, to be replaced by, uh, David Finch and his wife, Meredith, who has never written an ongoing before, and expressed a desire to make Wondy more “mainstream”. As for what DC means by that, well, they’ve been talking about her “interpersonal relationships” a lot, so probably that means more Superman and Wondy dealing with relationship stuff and trying to ignore #teambatman as a trending hashtag. Pair that off with Gotham Academy, targeted squarely at the YA market, and a direction is becoming apparent here.
DC is, on some level, just trying to be more appealing to a greater number of people, and at least they’re making an effort and making some good creative decisions, like hiring Genevieve Valentine for Catwoman and giving Becky Cloonan more work. Nor are books like World’s Finest or Batwoman going anywhere. And if these books are at the same level as, say, the current run of Ms. Marvel, which had some pretty tone-deaf marketing copy before it hit the stands, they’ll be some pretty good books.
Still, at the very least there’s something of a disconnect here between what these books actually are and how they’re being sold. Granted, comics nerds of all stripes see a creative team switch out and brace for the worst. It’s a learned reflex. But it’s difficult not to look at what DC’s doing here and wonder if they are assuming what female readers want instead of asking them.
More super pillow fights!
Well now you’re just being problematic
Actually, they’re reformatting Worlds’ Finest as a result of the World’s End weekly existing. In October, it becomes a prequel book starring the original Earth-2 Superman and Batman.
DC is a corporation no different than Bank Of America. They just happen to make a product you like. All they’re doing is trying to make comic book titles something you see lots of people reading (like manga in Japan) but they want to influence their market instead of respond to it.
And mainstream acceptance will ruin and has already ruined many comics completely.
Babs drawin’ Babs? That’s fun.
Didn’t Marvel try this for awhile with titles like Trouble?
Why are they changing Wonder Woman? That comic managed to make her interesting besides the whole “I’m a soldier” thing that ever graphic novel goes with
The current creators of the comic had a definitive end point. So, it is not like they were canned or left the book due to creative differences.
Batgirl DID have a really unfortunate story arc so that would be a welcome reboot. But be careful with Diana-That’s right WW and I are on a first name basis
Will this mean they will bring Young Justice and Green Lantern Animated back? Yeah I thought not either.
That’s not their call, that’s on Cartoon Network
Is any type of fighting crime good for kids other than a lackluster superhero whose powers are limited to calling the police?
As opposed to Iron Man.
Except judging by the fan reaction online this IS what a lot of fans have been wanting.
DC’s Plans To Sell More Comics Seems A Little Suspect
Fixed it for ya.
I think Gotham Academy and Wonder Woman have a pretty good chance of backfiring spectacularly, but one thing I do like out of all of this is Bab’s costume redesign.
I may have to buy an issue just because someone created what looks like a costume for women that is a functional super hero costume and not just an excuse to show side boob from every possible angle.
Are you blaspheming the boob window?
BLASPHEMER
+1
I’m pro New Batgirl, and I actually like Gail Simone.
I am picking this up, I’m interested in Gotham Academy (if only for Becky Cloonan).
I think that the new Batgirl isn’t necessarily about new Readers, I think it’s an attempt to try and tie another character into the DC TV Universe, and fitting a special niche.
I love the way it looks right now in the art we’ve seen. I will take a crack at it if that art holds up.
As opposed to Batman.
How to sell more DC comics to women, by porkythefirst…
Make interesting blockbuster movies with these characters and take whatever you get from that. Period.
We can probably just reskin that Kim Kardashian iPad game with Batgirl and Wonder Woman!
Women would not be interested in Wonder Woman 52, nor would Greeks, Italians, Turks…does not represents the true Greek mythology of the Greek Amazons. The Greek Amazons were not savage. Queen Hippolyta had sexual intercourse with three men, you know them right? Roman Hercules, Greek Hercules and Greek Theseus..she never had sexual intercourse with her grandfather Zeus..this is how the country Greece, Italy and Turkey will see it. Themysica is the capital of Aretias…the home of the Greek Amazons of Iliad written by Greek author Homer..he is the first to write about the Greek Amazons. He had written the Bio of Queen Hippolyta and that the Greek Amazons were sisters and daughter of Ares the god of war.
Wonder Woman 52 does not allow Wonder Woman to have a job, or place to live in USA or in Uk, she depended on her step-mother Hera.
In the Greek mythology, goddess Hera the Queen of the gods, has very little to do with the Greek Amazons because they are single, not married, daughters of Ares, meaning her grand-daughters…she thought Greek Hercules would be dead by them. Hera tells lies that Hercules and his men are here on the island of Aretias, the capital Themyscira to enslave them..this causes all of them in a battle. Greek Hercules only kills Queen Hippolyta. Roman Hercules kidnaps Queen Hippolyta and marries her in Rome, in the Venus Temple. Greek Theseus and Queen Hippolyta fight with swords aboard his ship, then they make passionate love, then they married in Artemis Temple in Athens, Greece.
Aretias is the home of Greek Amazon which current name is Giresun, Turkey.
#slowclap
I love Azzarelo’s and Chiang’s WW. But I am definitely not looking forward to the cheese cake fest that seems to be coming with the new creative team. Nor the terms “more mainstream” and “not feminist.” Just to be clear: Feminism just means equal rights for men and women.
Also, I am looking forward to the new direction for batgirl and Academy.
I’m with you.
A&Cs WW was fantastic. I have zero interest in the new creative team/direction.
Glad I gave up on the New52 disaster six months in. Cripes…