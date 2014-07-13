A Dead Body Fell Out Of A Coroner’s Car, Proceeded To Hang Out On The Street

Imagine driving to the grocery store on a sunny Friday afternoon and seeing a dead body just sitting in the middle of the road. That’s exactly the horror that locals in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, witnessed last week, when a corpse strapped to a gurney fell out of a coroner’s moving vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle chalks up the incident to a “mechanical malfunction” with the rear door. He quickly realized the body was missing, but apparently not fast enough: passersby were shocked by the ghastly sight. After sneaking in the above snapshot, one brave local offered to help with the corpse.

Bucks County resident Jerry Bradley assisted the driver after he encountered the gurney while he was waiting at a traffic light at the shopping center intersection. As he pulled onto Street Road he noticed the gurney in the intersection, he said. That part of the four-lane highway is under construction and down to one lane in each direction, he said. Cars were driving around the stretcher. Bradley pulled over. “I thought someone was playing a prank. Someone is pranking people,” Bradley said Saturday night. “It was the most bizarre thing I’d ever seen.”

Via Bucks County Courier Times