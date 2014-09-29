Deadpool Photobombs Classic Comic Book Covers For Marvel’s 75th Anniversary

Hulk (2014) #7 variant cover by David Marquez
To celebrate their 75th anniversary, Marvel has assembled top comics artists to make variant covers for their October issues. All twenty covers feature Deadpool photobombing iconic covers throughout Marvel’s history, including the first appearance of Groot (back when he was still chatty), the turning point/Gwen Stacy cover of Spider-Man, and the cover where Captain America punches Hitler in the face. ‘MERICA
Our favorite Deadpool photobombs are below, and you can check out all twenty variant covers at Marvel.
Captain America (2012) #25 variant cover by John Tyler Christopher
Guardians 3000 #1 variant cover by Jorge Molina
Uncanny Avengers #25 variant cover by Khoi Pham
All-New Ghost Rider #8 variant cover by Mike Del Mundo
Ms. Marvel (2014) #9 variant cover by Paul Renaud
Inhuman #7 variant cover by Mike Perkins
New Avengers (2013) #25 variant cover by Kevin Nowlan
Rocket Raccoon (2014) #4 variant cover by Kalman Andrasofszky
Uncanny X-Men (2013) #27 variant cover by Mike McKone
Bucky Barnes: The Winter Soldier #2 variant cover by Dan Panosian
Spider-Man 2099 (2014) #4 variant cover by Greg Land
“Oh, it’s so the blonde.”
Generally, Deadpool variant covers are funny but sometimes I think Marvel is overdoing it with Deadpool variants.
Good stuff. Not every blog post has to be an exposé to be good.
I like seeing modern artists interpretations of classic covers. I’m not going out of my way to buy any of these but they’re nice to look at all lined up like this.
That Ghost Rider cover is incredible. I love it.
Why is that Ms. Marvel variant messing with my mind? The mountain being dropped on the heroes where the Hulk has to hold it up from crushing them was from Secret Wars. And Ms. Marvel wasn’t in Secret Wars (that I recall). What gives?!