Deadpool Photobombs Classic Comic Book Covers For Marvel’s 75th Anniversary

Hulk (2014) #7 variant cover by David Marquez

To celebrate their 75th anniversary, Marvel has assembled top comics artists to make variant covers for their October issues. All twenty covers feature Deadpool photobombing iconic covers throughout Marvel’s history, including the first appearance of Groot (back when he was still chatty), the turning point/Gwen Stacy cover of Spider-Man, and the cover where Captain America punches Hitler in the face. ‘MERICA

Our favorite Deadpool photobombs are below, and you can check out all twenty variant covers at Marvel.

Captain America (2012) #25 variant cover by John Tyler Christopher

Guardians 3000 #1 variant cover by Jorge Molina

Uncanny Avengers #25 variant cover by Khoi Pham

All-New Ghost Rider #8 variant cover by Mike Del Mundo

Ms. Marvel (2014) #9 variant cover by Paul Renaud

Inhuman #7 variant cover by Mike Perkins

New Avengers (2013) #25 variant cover by Kevin Nowlan

Rocket Raccoon (2014) #4 variant cover by Kalman Andrasofszky

Uncanny X-Men (2013) #27 variant cover by Mike McKone

Bucky Barnes: The Winter Soldier #2 variant cover by Dan Panosian

Spider-Man 2099 (2014) #4 variant cover by Greg Land

“Oh, it’s so the blonde.”