The American ‘Death Note’ Adaptation Just Got All Oscar Bait-y

The first American adaptation of Death Note is moving forward with a new director, reports Tracking Board. The honors go to Gus Van Sant, the twice Oscar-nominated director of Good Will Hunting, Milk, Finding Forrester (totally underrated, dawg), My Own Private Idaho, and the shot-for-shot remake of Psycho that I forget about for long stretches of time and then remember and get totally confused about all over again. (How and why did that happen???)
Death Note has already been made into an anime, two live-action films, video games, and other Japanese media based on the manga written by Tsugumi Ohba with art by Takeshi Obata. In the manga, a high schooler finds a notebook belonging to a “death god” named Ryuk. Writing someone’s name in the book will kill that person via odd supernatural means, extending Ryuk’s life. The high schooler uses it to kill people he considers to be evil, while an Interpol detective tries to track down whoever is killing criminals. Being a manga, it just gets weirder from there.
Warner’s English language version of Death Note has been in development for quite some time. Shane Black (writer/director of Iron Man 3 and the writer of Monster Squad and other cool sh*t) was attached to direct as recently as last year, but he dropped out and is now working on Doc Savage and a Predator sequel. The most recent Death Note script was penned by Shane Black along with Anthony Bagarozzi and Charles Mondry.
Gus Van Sant might seem like an odd choice for a movie about a high schooler trying to create a utopia by supernaturally killing criminals, but his filmography shows that he does have experience in making films about troubled adolescents. We only hope they don’t take too much of Shane Black’s influence out of the script; the dude knows how to write morbid humor into well-paced action scenes…
Gender switch Light and cast Tatiana Maslany in the role . Then get Andy Serkis tp play Ryuk and Natalie Dormer to play L. As for director hire whoever directed Donnie Darko.
Bham. You have a hit. You are welcome
I’m a big fan of the anime but I adore this version.
Yes please.
As much as I love Donnie Darko, I have no idea what happened to Richard Kelly. Did he just give up after Southland Tales and The Box?
@ChrisBB83 Either that or studios stopped taking flyers on him. Southland Tales wasn’t very good, but it was at least it showcased his potential (I think the script, especially the dialogue, killed that one). The Box was awful though.
Kiss Kiss Bang Bang was fantastic.
Why would a god of death need a notebook?
To write about the souls he finds dreamy, obviously.
He didn’t make it. If i remember right, he’s worried about getting in trouble because he lost it in the first place.
@Levi In the show, at least, Ryuk intentionally drops the notebook to stir up trouble.
Because Japan.
Is Jim Halpert involved and if so can Dwight be the interpool agent out to get him? Forget the high school aspect, let’s just make this The Office but with murder!
Aside from Last Action Hero I’ve never been a big fan of Shane Black so this has me worried.
There is already a live action movie of this story. For as weird it is the 2 movies are good as they can do to match and also shorten it (cutting out the bs towards the end of the series). Skip the third movie entirely, its garbage and nothing to do with it.
Death Note is one of my all time favourite animes.
I guess that’s all I came here to say… good night folks.