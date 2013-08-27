In Defense Of ‘Madden NFL’

I don’t like Madden NFL. I respect it, but I don’t particularly enjoy it, either. That said, it’s a game that’s often prone to some pretty severe, and somewhat undeserved, hate online. So, in the interest of serving as a devil’s advocate, and as Madden NFL 25 hits stores today, here’s a look at some common criticisms of the series, and some defenses for them.
EA Is Stifling Innovation In Football Games!
This can be a little hard to argue with because, well, name a football franchise not controlled by EA. The murder of 2K Sports’ beloved football games certainly didn’t help matters on this one. But while EA certainly took an opportunity to shut their competitors out, let’s stop for a moment to look at who offered that opportunity.
The NFL is one of the most powerful entertainment corporations in America. Everything it does is driven by the profit motive and drawing the maximum revenue out of fans. They didn’t have to offer EA an exclusive license, and EA certainly had no leverage to draw it out of them. So, we should spread the blame equally; the NFL only cares that the check clears.
The Game Itself Is Just A $60 Roster Update!
It’s true that the game is often nothing but minor tweaks to rules and changes to teams, but it’s worth noting that this is in line with what EA Tiburon is mandated to do. The idea behind the Madden franchise is and always has been realism, and it’s not like they’ve got a lot of time to innovate between entries.
Honestly, these games have a very, very specific market, and that’s football fans, full stop. If you don’t like football and you try to play Madden, you’re going to fill the rage meter to Controller-Flinging very quickly, just like any other fussy sim that insists you know all the rules going in. Essentially, the game doesn’t change because the people who buy it really, really don’t want it to; they want football, as real as possible.
Madden NFL Is Boring!
See above; it’s for hardcore football fans, not hardcore gamers. The Madden games occupy a very weird space in gaming in that they’re the only “sim” style game that really enjoys consistent mainstream success. Sports sims can generally do better than other sims, but not, generally, “twenty-five years worth of games” better. They’re games aimed at a very specific audience: It’s just that audience happens to be enormous relative to other sims.
Madden NFL Exploits Its Fans!
Isn’t that a question that should be left to the fans? While EA and the NFL would happily make owning the game mandatory if they could, the fact is that they can’t. If the game sells, that’s because its fans very much want to buy it.
And there’s a tinge of hypocrisy, here. I stopped complaining about this the moment I realized that I would happily buy dozens of games I already owned all over again in a minute, because I had fun with them. Madden isn’t spreadsheet software, it’s a game. People play it because they have fun. That simple.
EA Is Evil!
Um… well… the thing is… OK, we admit it, some things even we can’t support.
first
Congratulations! You’ve won! Your prize is my unending contempt! Enjoy it! There’s a lot!
If the game sells, that’s because its fans very much want to buy it.
====
…Or it’s the only football game on the market and people just want to play football games with current rosters. If McDonald’s is the only place to eat in town, I don’t eat there because I like it. I eat there because it’s there. (of course, I could cook, but just go with the analogy here)
Doesn’t EA update previous versions?
Besides, yes, if you want the most current rosters. But that isn’t a human right.
Just read on a Kotaku article comments’ section – no they do not
Great football games ended with Techmo bowl.
Excuse me while I go play my electric football game. Dammit, Gale Sayers is spinning in circles again.
I disagree that Madden is for the hardcore football fan, the same way I’d argue that MLB: The Show isn’t geared towards hardcore baseball fans. Both may be the best of what’s available on consoles, but I’m waiting for a console sports game to combine the insanely deep data of text based simulations with rock solid gameplay. EA and Sony and 2K could strip away all the fancy presentation “upgrades”, concentrate gameplay and depth and I’d be thrilled.
I’ve never bought a Madden but I bought this one. One was because Barry Sanders is on it and he’s one of my all time favorite running backs. Second is because for $100 I get NFL Sunday Ticket.
This. I have no idea if I’m even going to play Madden this year, but I got on that Sunday Ticket offer like a boss.
That is an amazing offer. Holy shit.
“The Madden games occupy a very weird space in gaming in that they’re the only “sim” style game that really enjoys consistent mainstream success.”
FIFA would like a word with you.
Anyways, I am glad to see this. I got the game yesterday (oooh a day early) and I love it so far. Offense is king in this game just like the NFL. For the first time, maybe ever, Madden actually plays like real football now.
Heh, fair enough, even if my opinion of FIFA is… let’s say it’s not my game.
I think they innovate some interesting stuff every few years but I just look at what 2K is doing with NBA2K and I shake my head at what they could’ve been able to accomplish with the NFL franchise if allowed to keep it going.
First of all, the presentation isn’t even close. Madden’s presentation is sorely lacking next to its competition in other sports games. Also, they could really use some innovation in the player career stuff like what 2K did with My Player or even NHL’s mode.
But the core game is fun for me, a football fan. But I honestly preferred the 2K NFL games before the plug got pulled on them so it’s disappointing to think what could be. Kinda like how Smackdown became the de facto wrestling game when the Aki/Asmik games like No Mercy were clearly superior.
It’s really weird how there seems to be a market for just one game. Backbreaker was, by all accounts, one of the best football games of the year, but nobody played it.
Backbreaker suffered probably because they didn’t have the NFL teams.
@Dan I thought Backbreaker was a terrible football game but some of the mini games were fun.
I would probably stab a hobo to death for a new AKI wrestling game, they were so much better than the current stuff that I still have a 64 with No Mercy plugged into it in my living room for when I want to play a wrestling game.
I think it’s moreso that there’s only the North American market for football games. NBA2K I bet does well world-wide, whereas something like Madden and NHL get less development priority because of a static marketplace.
Nailed it on the first point. 2K was pushing EA hard and they decided that it was easier/cheaper to buy exclusivity than keep competing. If EA offered Madden licensing cost + 2Ks licensing cost + additional sweeteners, why wouldn’t the NFL take that deal? That would be more money than they were previously getting.
Keeping competition on the sidelines for a few years also REALLY makes it hard to jump back into the fray with a new entry. 2K released a non-NFL football game for this generation a few years back just to keep their tech up.
2K shot themselves in the foot by offering (in my opinion) a superior product in 2K5 AND released at a price-point half of what the Madden entry was that year. This forced EA to crunch the numbers and just buy a win.
I’ll still dust off 2K5 occasionally, it still holds up pretty well and runs on the 360. The rosters are PAINFULLY out-of-date but even that has some charm to it. I love football but will never buy Madden.
You are rewriting history. It was the NFL that approached EA with buying exclusive rights. If EA would have said no, the NFL would have just gone to Sega and sold the exclusive rights to them.
I checked my game shelf and I have 09′ and 11′. Looks like I’m due for a new Madden game. And every time I buy one, in two weeks I’m asking myself why I even bothered wasting the money.
In a perfect world, these games would come out every 3 or 4 years with a $15 DLC roster update before the season. It can even continually update (injuries, trades, etc). Obviously if you buy it new, you get that continual roster update free that season. Then you can put that dev team and that budget on something else, still make money off of a 3 year old game, and when the next one comes out, it’s an EVENT.
But, money. So that will never happen. I’ll just play NFL 2K5 (still the best) if I need a fix.
I agree, even if it was every other year with a $10 – $15 roster upgrade (and minor tweak) would allow for some more innovation. There is a lot of room to improve online franchsie, which to me is the best. as i like to play online with people I know (who happen to play similarly).
That injury thing is something they do in FIFA, I believe.
I buy it because Im a football fanatic. Then I play it until Im bored, because it has a high trade-in value. No big deal.
It’s always good to play old versions though and remember how fucking UNSTOPPABLE Mike Vick used to be.
Man, youre dead on. I cant tell you how excited I am to see him in Chip Kellys offense…and I have a strong disdain for the Eagles.
man I miss the days of lining up in fake punt formation on first down taking the QB running him all the way to the back of the end zone and launching touchdown after touchdown.
There is no defense of Madden. I faithfully buy the game every year, and yet I can admit that I shouldn’t. The only reason I do is because I am a big football fan and I want to play the latest edition for the updated rosters/achievements. But in truth, I probably shouldn’t buy at launch anymore (and I still haven’t purchased my copy this year; may actually hold out for the first price drop since I have a massive backlog).
The problems with Madden are the exclusivity agreement and the extremely tired criticism that it’s “just a roster update.” The exclusivity agreement breeds laziness in EA, and it eliminates the ability to have two creative teams working on innovations that could ultimately improve both games. The roster update criticisms cause EA to unnecessarily tweak the game to try to justify the $60 price tag. So every year there is some “revolutionary feature” that may actually be a new mainstay (the ever-popular hit stick) or be a total complete flop (the QB vision cone). Or look at last year’s big franchise overhaul: it was universally hated, and EA had to immediately release a patch that eliminated some of the new franchise features. And so, the game becomes a little less user friendly and unplayable every year.
Because of the constant tweaking and messing with the game, I actually think hardcore football fans are penalized the most. I am a big football fan, as I said, and yet I find myself getting cheesed by opponents who use dirty tactics and cheap tricks. Hardcore fans used to have an advantage in Madden (and rightfully so), because we knew the way a football team should execute; that advantage is gone.
And yet, NBA 2k has done the exact opposite of this: You have to be at least a marginal basketball fan in order to play that game at a high level. Although it can be frustrating at first, the game requires you to play a realistic style or else face severe consequences (tons of turnovers, missed shots). This makes for a more pure game that rewards skill and allows knowledgeable players an advantage over casual fans, and yet casual fans can still play a fun game with each other. 2K is extremely popular, and EA hasn’t even put out an NBA product (willingly!) the last few years because it knows it can’t compete.
TL;DR: Madden gets worse every year, 2K has wiped the floor with EA in the NBA and if they had a crack at the NFL, both 2k and Madden would be so much better for it.
Honestly, I wish Kotaku would stop writing hitpieces about games we all know will sell a million copies regardless and get into just what the hell happened with Live. Something has gone deeply, profoundly wrong with that franchise and I’d love to know why.
That’s a good point DaRooster – If you don’t know the basics of basketball you’ll never be good at NBA2K
Call me nuts, but I had more fun playing the game when the players didn’t look like bad animatics from Disney and were more digitized. The “fans” look even worse.
I think Madden does exploit its fans to a degree. Changes/enhancements are minimal year to year and they focus on things they think is popular (online, and Superstar mode–or whatever they call it) and trash things that prove to be popular (killing franchise last year). At any rate, in my mid-30’s, I don’t know if I have grown up or the Madden games just have gotten worse, but I buy it once every two to three years. I bought it last year after a year break and it was practically the same as two versions ago.
They should sell the game every other year, focus on giving a whole new experience in that bi-annual edition, and just give roster updates in the off-year. But of course then EA and the NFL couldn’t get away with selling roster updates for the $60 the game costs every year.
They’ve gotten worse. Perfect example is this. I received the original version for Super Nintendo. In that game you could cut in and watch highlights of other games. Granted it was one of three plays, but it’s 2013, where the fuck is that with all the advancements in technology?
I buy it every year, and they always add something decent, but then take away something else that was already there that wasn’t harming anyone. Like the ability to sim easily through entire seasons. Once I get bored with playing the actual football games, I like playing “general manager” for 30 seasons, and the only way to do that is to be able to hit a button that says “Simulate Entire Season”. That hasn’t been available in the last two versions. There’s no fast way to just sim through a season and have fun doing the offseason stuff.
And last year, they took away the fantasy draft for some reason… It made no sense why they would get rid of that. But they seem to have put it back in this year. EA is a little too egotistical that their Connected Careers bullshit is the greatest thing ever. It’s… It’s kind of a jumbled mess compared to the perfect simplicity of the Franchise mode of old.
I just picked up the new one this afternoon, and I’ve only played it for two hours before I noticed two problems. 1) Tackling sucks this year. Ahmad Bradshaw (Ahmad Bradshaw!) broke three tackles on one play against me and still had the stamina to out-sprint my cornerbacks for a 94 yard touchdown. And 2) Trading seems impossible? The computer won’t trade me for shit. I even tried giving up three 70’s rated players for a 7TH ROUND draft pick in *2015*, just to see if they would do it, and they responded “That seems interesting, but I would need a little more…” WHAT…?!
Anyway, the best thing about this year’s Madden (special edition), which can’t be argued, is that it comes with NFL Sunday Ticket.
Exclusivity killed MLB games as well. 2K has just called in the last few years. The last good baseball game was MVP Baseball ’05. I still play that on my original Xbox. Sport leagues need to stop it with the exclusive rights for their games.
Video game franchises the past few years:
MLB The Show >>> NBA2k >>> Madden.
I really need another developer to make an NFL game. Who that may be or could be is anyone’s guess. NBA2k is a monster game, however MLB2k is just fucking trash.
I kind of want to see what an RPG or RTS developer would do with a football game. Can you imagine Obsidian’s NFL game? or Relic’s?
My problem with Madden has nothing to do with the economic side. It has everything to do with how the game operates. The menus are horrendously sluggish and poorly organized. It’s more about whoring up the menus than making them user-friendly and smooth. Things happen constantly in-game that are infuriating. WRs letting the ball hit them without an attempt. “Oh that adds to the realism, WRs don’t always know the ball is coming.” No. I’m talking in any kind of realistic way…
And apparently every defender is either a hybrid of a linebacker/grasshopper or in incompetent safety that lets passes right too them clank off of their hands four, five times a game.
That’s if the the AI decides to even attempt an interception. In “real life” I’ve never seen a defensive back willingly swat down a ball that’s thrown right too them with no contention from the receiver.
So, if the argument is that EA can only do so much or ruin the realism, I’d ask what the hell they’re doing all year. Because their game runs like shit every year.
I think what Madden is really missing is mini-games – like say “Drive your Player Home from the Club and Try Not to Hit a Tree” or “Survive a Meeting with Jerry Jones”
“Dont shoot someone in the face when youre a solid TE.”