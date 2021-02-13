Getty Image
Democrats Backed Down From Calling Witnesses During Trump’s Senate Impeachment Trial, And People Were Furious

On the fifth day of the Senate trial of Donald Trump, it appeared the Democrats had grown atypically bold. The party has often been accused, often by their constituents, of being weak-willed, insufficiently brave when it came to taking on their more fearless Republican opponents. And yet Saturday began with them agreeing to call witnesses, to more forcefully highlight what they saw as the former president’s role in the failed MAGA coup of January 6. (That is, after one of Trump’s attorneys made a very funny gaffe.) Mere hours later they changed their mind. There would be no witnesses called. And a lot of people on social media were not happy about that.

House Democrats, who have spent days presenting their case for impeachment to the Senate, had planned to call a number of witnesses, chief among them Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler. On Friday night the Republican lawmaker detailed a raucous phonecall between House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Trump, in which the latter seemed to sympathize with the insurrectionists. A vote for witnesses went though. Among those who voted for it was Republican senator Lindsey Graham, who had opposed witnesses and whose ulterior motives were the subject of much speculation.

But then nothing. A deal had reportedly been brokered between the two parties. Instead the trial would move straight into closing arguments, which a vote expected by day’s end.

The surprise move had many furious with the Democrats.

At least there was one alleged fan: Donald Trump.

Others argued that people shouldn’t be so quick to judge the move — that it may be part of a long con, if you will.

Sources told CNN there were some potentially solid reasons why Democrats caved. Some said they believed further testimony, as per CNN, “would add little beyond her statement and could potentially cost them GOP support, while dragging out the proceedings further.” They also argued that it could backfire, with House Republicans calling in their own witnesses to speak to Trump’s alleged character. It could also stretch things out for weeks on end, jeopardizing other congressional work that needs to be done, from COVID-19 relief packages to the swearing in of Biden nominees for other positions.

Whatever the case, it may not be long until we see if the Democrats’ master plan worked.

