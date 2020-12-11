On the same exact day that TIME honored Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as its “Person of the Year” — a title that Donald Trump has coveted for years — one of Europe’s largest magazine has bestowed the outgoing president with a far less prestigious title. In an article titled “Loser of the Year,” Der Spiegel magazine blasted Trump’s incompetence during his first and only term in office, labeling him as a man who was “was never concerned with the common good, but always with one thing — himself.” Via The Hill:

“Nothing is normal under Trump,” the article added. “He refuses to admit defeat. Instead, he speaks of massive electoral fraud, although there is no evidence for it. The whole thing is not surprising. Trump’s presidency ends as it began. Without decency and without dignity.”

The writers are, of course, referring to Trump’s ongoing efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election while refusing to address the rapidly rising coronavirus rates that are threatening to exceed hospital capacities by Christmas. During his own “vaccine summit” on Tuesday, Trump spent the whole time railing against reality by claiming he was rewarded a “victory” in the election and pleading with the Supreme Court to have the “courage” to hand him a second term. Trump’s tactics became even more unhinged by the end of the week as he spent Friday morning ranting on Twitter that the Supreme Court needs to “Save the USA!” before going global with his plea. “I just want to stop the world from killing itself!” he desperately tweeted.

(Via The Hill)