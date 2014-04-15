Dick Grayson Ditches The Mask To Become James Bond In ‘Grayson’

By the end of Forever Evil, Dick Grayson is screwed. His identity has been revealed, he’s been strapped to a bomb, and he’s just generally had his ass kicked. So, this being Dick Grayson, he’s changing cities and careers yet again, this time in Arch-er,Grayson.
Essentially, the thrust of the book is Dick Grayson, Super-Spy. The rest of the Batfamily thinks Dick is dead, which frees him up to, well, basically join a more serious version of ISIS, according to USA Today:
Grayson’s new employer is the international spy agency Spyral, an organization created by writer Grant Morrison for his Batman, Incorporated series. [Co-writer Tom] King sees it as representative of today’s intelligence community: They’re the people who stop bad guys from doing bad things, yet to do that, they employ questionable tactics such as mind erosion.
Also, DC admits there will be a lot of fan service for Nightwing’s substantial female base. You know, because the book was so chaste and demure in that respect before.
It’s certainly an interesting direction to take the character, but at the same time, fans have reason to be skeptical. Dick Grayson is a character that DC just can’t seem to get the hang of; he’s been anchoring his own book for nearly twenty years, and yet it feels like every few years Dick is handed an emotional setback and has to move to a new city to get it together. It’s like the guy’s perpetually in his early twenties. The New 52 even made him twenty-one.
Still, we’ll give it a shot, if for no other reason than Tim Seeley and Mikel Janin are a great creative team. And besides, we all know this isn’t permanent: Grayson can never stay away from Batman for long, unless they manage to turn this into a TV show on the CW as well.
The Chuck Dixon run is the definitive Nightwing run. Period. And honestly this sounds boring as hell. He even looks like Agent Wonderbread from Agents of SHIELD. Really digging that GUN too, Member of the Bat-Family. Ugh.
It doesn’t matter. As you say, DC keeps aborting whatever direction they dictate for the character no more than a year in. Why should people pick up the book if it’s not going to last? Or even tell a complete story on it’s own? Every transition in Grayson’s life (in the New 52) has been forced by a crossover and his storylines are left cut off without a proper ending.
This, I love old Nightwing, and Nightwing Year One is a personal favorite, but this is a VERY hard pass for me.
Pretty much everything until he got rooftop raped.
That was Devin Grayson who wrote the rooftop rape scene. Dixon had been off the title for a while at that point I think.
I’ll always have a soft spot in my heart for Dixon’s run.
I really like him as Batman with Damian as his Robin too. That’s probably the last time the character has been really interesting.
Well, whatever, at least he’s alive. Dick is my favorite DC character, so at least I get to keep reading about him. Hopefully it’ll have Bond chicks in it, too.
It’s so easy to become a spy and fake your death when your identity and history as a super hero were literally broadcast around the world. The way to be sure you’ll never be recognized is to ditch the disguise.
Hey, it’s SOP for ISIS, what could possibly go wrong?
I haven’t read Nightwing since that awful Bride and Groom arc. Sounds like right now isn’t the time to start up again. Bummer, always my favorite character too.
I love dick Grayson but agree that DC seems to have some kind of bet to see how boring they can make him. And I think they finally hit the jackpot
remember when Dick was his own interesting character not a James Bond knockoff well screw that because DC can’t have nice things