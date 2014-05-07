Did This Woman Seriously Squirt Breast Milk Into A Coworker’s Milk Carton?

I have no idea if the following video — which shows a woman in an office kitchenette pouring milk out of a carton into her coffee, then pulling up her dress and ostensibly squirting milk from her breast back into the carton — is real or a hoax. Anyone who has ever worked in an office knows how sh*tty and territorial people can be about stuff they keep in the office fridge, and I’ve seen more than my share of passive aggressive notes about stealing orange juice or whatnot. I mean it’s f*cking orange juice, calm the hell down.
Either way, I have so many questions.
Was she legitimately trying to replace the stolen milk with her breast milk or did she put the breast milk in there because she legitimately hates her coworker — or both?
If the former is true, then why wouldn’t she just fill the carton back up with a little bit of water? You wouldn’t even know the difference.
If the latter is true, than why wouldn’t she discreetly pump somewhere and dump it in instead of risk getting caught in her underpants with her tit in a milk carton?
Did she even really just have a baby? Her stomach looks awfully flat.
Still probably better than powdered creamer. I guess that one was a statement, not so much a question.
Why are you assuming it’s about hate or vengeance? Maybe the coworker asked her to spike their milk with hers.
maybe she just likes her own brand of milk?
her body is pretty fit too, she can squirt me any time
Ya know, if she didn’t take off her clothes, I would’ve maybe considered this could be real .Especially if whoever made this went further with it and put a fake “04/01/14” with a timecode in the bottom corner.
You’ve failed to consider that maybe that entire carton is gelatinous breast milk cocktail that she has been saving up and enjoying in her daily coffee and what we are witnessing is simply topping it off, keeping it lubricated.
Is this some kind of fetish porn? I’m asking for a friend. A pregnant friend.
Breast milk is pretty good.
Even the most lacto capable woman knows how important/valuable breast milk that unless this is some pay for fantasy this video is 100% fake.
Plus the thong….
If she was Cambodian I’d say she was making coffee for Puff Daddy, PDiddy, Sean Puffy Coms, ect….
In three months we’re going to find out this was a prank courtesy of Jimmy Kimmel.
would definitely drink, even after watching the footage
yeah im going to have to go with prank on this one. there are too many questions.
1) What kind of woman goes to work dressed like that in what looks like an office work environment? I mean c’mon. If I worked with her and I get caught starring, I’m sorry but thats not my fault.
2) The underwear…Really? you going to wear THOSE draws to work? REALLY?!
3) What the fuck is up with how she got the coffee? Did she just stick the cup right underneath the drip? I thought it might be one of those fancy shmancy ones but she didn’t even press a button or anything. Where the hell is the…thing were all the coffee goes after its done brewing?
There are more but I’m not Danger and I’m lazy so…..
Yeah, you’re right, it’s her fault that you lack self control.
It looks like a fetish video. it has everything except for real up skirt lactating teens stamped on it.
All the faps…
honestly i’ve never seen lactating women. I need to beef up on my milk fetish pr0n. But this lady must have some excellent aim to hit exactly the opening in the milk carton and not stain up the rest of the counter. But what do I know!?
Yet another reason why you can’t trust people you work with.
