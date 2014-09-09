DiGiorno’s Unfortunate Hashtag Is Why Brands Shouldn’t Be Allowed To Tweet

If you see a mysterious hashtag trending on Twitter, all you have to do is click on it and all will be revealed. It’s not that hard. More often than not, it will concern something incomprehensible about a boy band member, but occasionally, someone who isn’t 13 years old can understand “What’s Trending.”
For instance, #WhyIStayed was everywhere on Twitter last night. As a response to what Ray Rice did to his wife, women from all over the world “used the hashtag to explain the psychology and the reality of their domestic abuse situations,” according to Vox. It had nothing to do with pizza.
Some soon-to-be-fired social media “expert” quickly realized their mistake and deleted the tweet before writing another that reads, “A million apologies. Did not read what the hashtag was about before posting.” It was a honest mistake, but one that could have been avoided with five seconds of research.
Maybe they can use their own app to design a new resume?
I laughed
#WhyIStayed Uproxx makes me laugh.
Let’s face it, most relationships are barely held together by pizza.
What’s interesting is that this account was actually one of the better “brand” ones by being kind of funny sometimes… It will be interesting to see if they actually get fired.
They were doing a great job before that. It was a reasonably funny brand account. They probably had this planned for weeks, then the Ray Rice terribleness came to light and they weren’t quick enough to pull the plug. Whoopsy. The internet is hard sometimes, you guyzz.
This is the account that would have good tweets during Raw, right?
And they were about to roll out their new ad campaign #yesallpizzas
You know every single household has that conversation.
“I don’t want pizza!”
“Come on…..”
“Ok!”
@MonkeyButt It happens less so now in our household but it seriously happened at least once a week for a couple years.
Why are we so quick to demand a person who made a mistake get fired?
no shit.
Jeez, if we all got fired for making one mistake on the job, we’d all be clogging up the unemployment line.
Kurp is the dirt worst.
Seriously. They also immediately and profusely apologized. A no BS apology too. Just straight forward “I’m an idiot. I fucked up. I’m so sorry. There’s no excuse.”
And yet people are still blowing them up. What’s the point of apologizing if everyone is going to lose their mind anyway?
Well, I think it definitely has something to do with the fact that this is a women’s issue.
The DiGiorno account is apologizing to as many people as they can today, and most people seem to be accepting the apologies. Seems like a sincere mistake, and honestly I expect there will be a positive news post on some business site about how they handled the blunder in the near future.
That’s pretty funny actually
Yeah, it was dark in the context of the hashtag, but that almost kind of makes it better.
Get over yourself, Kurp. You’re becoming as bad as the actual bad people on the internet who champion inherently terrible things.
Kurp gets punched in the face with a frozen pizza?
A damn good pizza has a chance of helping an abusive marriage….But not a Digiorno.