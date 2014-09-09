DiGiorno’s Unfortunate Hashtag Is Why Brands Shouldn’t Be Allowed To Tweet

Getty Image

If you see a mysterious hashtag trending on Twitter, all you have to do is click on it and all will be revealed. It’s not that hard. More often than not, it will concern something incomprehensible about a boy band member, but occasionally, someone who isn’t 13 years old can understand “What’s Trending.”

For instance, #WhyIStayed was everywhere on Twitter last night. As a response to what Ray Rice did to his wife, women from all over the world “used the hashtag to explain the psychology and the reality of their domestic abuse situations,” according to Vox. It had nothing to do with pizza.

Some soon-to-be-fired social media “expert” quickly realized their mistake and deleted the tweet before writing another that reads, “A million apologies. Did not read what the hashtag was about before posting.” It was a honest mistake, but one that could have been avoided with five seconds of research.

Maybe they can use their own app to design a new resume?

