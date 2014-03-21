A Husband Locked His Wife In A Shed After She Sang 'Ding Dong The Witch Is Dead' When His Mother Died

Senior Pop Culture Editor
03.21.14 4 Comments

Mother-in-laws, am I right? One minute, they’re complaining about your cooking. They next, you’re singing “Ding-Dong! The Witch Is Dead” after they pass away and also, you’re locked in a shed. That old chestnut.

The incident began when Mrs. Salmon returned home to find her belongings packed in bags and the house locked with the curtains drawn, Prosecutor Gail Hawkley said.

She said he told her: “It is my house now. You are not getting in.” He then locked her in the garden shed. After Mrs Salmon escaped from the shed through a window and entered the house, Salmon punched her, attempted to drag her out by her legs and pinned her down on a bed. (Via)

Um…that’s not so much “haha” funny as it is throw Mr. Salmon in Oz for a very long time.

Questioned later, Salmon explained his actions by saying that his wife never liked his mother and was very unsympathetic when she died.

He told magistrates she kept saying “ding dong, the witch is dead.” (Via)

She’s even got a song ready for when her husband’s father mysteriously vanishes.

Via the Independent

Around The Web

TAGSIn-LawsTHE WIZARD OF OZwitches

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 24 hours ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 1 day ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 2 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 3 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 4 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP