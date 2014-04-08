And The Director Of The ‘Sinister Six’ Movie Is…

#Sinister Six #Spider-Man #Marvel
Senior Contributor
04.08.14 11 Comments

Whether or not Sony’s attempt to turn Spider-Man into a yearly franchise is a good idea or not, the movies are on the way. And the Spidey-villain centric Sinister Six may have just found its director.

Drew Goddard is a name you might know from Cabin In The Woods, which he directed and co-wrote, or his salvage job of World War Z. And apparently he’s now got the job of turning a team of villains into a movie we want to see, according to Deadline:

Sony Pictures is nearing a deal with Drew Goddard to direct Sinister Six, the Amazing Spider-Man spinoff for the studio. Goddard wrote the script for this first of what Marvel and Sony hope will be a new film franchise that shapes up as an Avengers-like all-star team of bad guys. Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach are producing

Hopefully, Goddard is taking a few cues from Superior Foes Of Spider-Man, or is at least allowed to let his team of bad guys act like bad guys. Nothing’s more dull than when bad guys can’t cut loose. That said, we are wondering about the plot, here: The Sinister Six aren’t exactly much without Spider-Man.

But, hey, anything beats the threat of the Clone Saga, so for now, we’ll take what we can get.

