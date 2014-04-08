And The Director Of The ‘Sinister Six’ Movie Is…

Whether or not Sony’s attempt to turn Spider-Man into a yearly franchise is a good idea or not, the movies are on the way. And the Spidey-villain centric Sinister Six may have just found its director.
Drew Goddard is a name you might know from Cabin In The Woods, which he directed and co-wrote, or his salvage job of World War Z. And apparently he’s now got the job of turning a team of villains into a movie we want to see, according to Deadline:
Sony Pictures is nearing a deal with Drew Goddard to direct Sinister Six, the Amazing Spider-Man spinoff for the studio. Goddard wrote the script for this first of what Marvel and Sony hope will be a new film franchise that shapes up as an Avengers-like all-star team of bad guys. Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach are producing
Hopefully, Goddard is taking a few cues from Superior Foes Of Spider-Man, or is at least allowed to let his team of bad guys act like bad guys. Nothing’s more dull than when bad guys can’t cut loose. That said, we are wondering about the plot, here: The Sinister Six aren’t exactly much without Spider-Man.
But, hey, anything beats the threat of the Clone Saga, so for now, we’ll take what we can get.
Damn, I was hoping it would be someone awful, so I could write it off completely
Well, he DID write Cloverfield.
Which Sinister Six? The original or the superior foes? I’m assuming the originals, or most of the originals, but I think I’d like Boomerang and his gang better.
“the Amazing Spider-Man spinoff for the studio”
That means it’ll just revolve on OsCorp creating these villains, instead of using their real origins, so I’d set my expectations pretty low.
What’s so good about their “real” origins anyway? Having one or two sources for all their powers actually makes sense, so I was glad when the Spectacular Spider-Man cartoon did it, and I look forward to seeing the Amazing Spider-Man movies do it.
Mysterio coming to the big screen?!?! Someone pinch me because that would be great. Also, WB has decided to do the dark and brooding in their Superheros, FOX is trying to balance WB and Marvel’s approach, Marvel is doing it loud and proud and now Sony is going goofy? I like where all this is going. Question is, do we see this flood the market in 2015 with everything else? Or is this a 2016 thing?
Yeah, I have a feeling this whole “One Spider-verse movie a year” plan will last three years tops.
And then they’ll start going straight to DVD every year, just to piss Disney off.
HA yes, we are avoiding the clone saga… for now. My money says it happens by 2018.
My money is actually on Sony pulling a Miles Morales.
…I would actually be down for that.