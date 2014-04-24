Let It Go In ‘Grand Theft Auto IV’ With These Cathartic ‘Frozen’ Mods

04.24.14

Disney’s Frozen is the top-grossing animated film of all time and has won Oscars and inspired mashups based on Breaking Bad and Game Of Thrones. Meanwhile, GTA IV is a game perfectly suited to silly modifications, including a lovely horse, a stunt-driving elephant, a time-traveling DeLorean, and a trigger happy Woody.

Now Frozen and GTA IV have combined into two computer mods benefiting from a spot of the old ultra-violence and a swearword-filled “Let It Go” cover (performed by Adele Dazeem, we assume).

The first mod (available here) allows you to play as Princess Anna, and it looks like she’s having fun. (NSFW audio)

There’s also a mod to wreck sh*t as Elsa the Snow Queen. (NSFW audio)

Via Kotaku

