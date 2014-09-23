‘Disney Infinity 2.0: Marvel Super Heroes’: Everything You Need To Know

Marvel comes to Disney’s bid to defeat Skylanders today, with Disney Infinity 2.0. It’s aimed at kids, of course, and there are drawbacks. But surprisingly, it’s got a lot of depth, enough that even adults will enjoy it.

The Game

When I was first contacted about Disney Infinity 2.0, they asked me if I wanted a review copy. I said sure, figuring I should be familiar with the game a bit before I interviewed people involved with the game. It was only when the box showed up that I remembered, oh yeah, this game comes with a lot of stuff.

And I mean a lot of stuff. For those unfamiliar, here’s how it works. You connect a pad with three slots to your console. One hexagonal slot is reserved for the various types of games you play, while the other two round slots allow you and a friend to place a character on the pad and boot them up in the game.

As for what kind of game you play, that depends entirely on what you put down. The game ships with what it calls a “playset,” a clear figurine that essentially contains a game that’s a few hours long for your heroes to play through and level up in. You can also get what amount to side missions, little hexagonal tokens that have you playing different minigames in the various universes, like Thor defending Asgard in a tower defense game.

In the playing, the “playsets”, and I was shipped two to try out, one for the Avengers and one for the Guardians of the Galaxy, are basically My Little God Of War. You punch and pew-pew your way through some fairly straightforward scenarios, hunt collectibles, and level up. Experienced gamers will have to crank the challenge before they find anything that’ll give them pause, and there are some issues you’ll run into. The camera is a little twitchy, and the firing lock-on is hard to use.

But, impressively, there’s some depth here. All the characters have involved skill trees which allow you to build out a character to your tastes. Just as importantly, characters play much differently depending on who you use; Iron Man’s a good utility character, Star-Lord is better softening up his opponents at range before dodging into the fray and back out, and so on.

There’s also a Minecraft/Project Spark-esque Toy Box that you can goof around in, racing cars, unlocking “toys” that change the game and look neat, and so on. This is where the game is really promising and, again, has a truly surprising amount of depth. As you keep playing and unlocking new, well, toys to play with, and as you get familiar with the drag and drop tools, you’re basically building your own games and messing around with your own characters not unlike playing with action figures as a kid. Except, you know, now you can actually do stuff like have Iron Man grind rails through the Magic Kingdom and blow things up.

In short, the playsets are diverting, if a bit brief, but the idea is that they just get your imagination started, and you start building your own fun from there. Also, you get to stick various characters into other costumes, which will really take up far too much of your time.

The Figures

But, of course, the game is just a part of it. There are also the figures; I got three Avengers and a full set of Guardians of the Galaxy to look over and play with.

First of all, the packaging is a pain; if you’ve got kids, have a utility knife handy because those things are wedged into that protective plastic. Also keep an eye out for the extras; each figure has a little card in the bottom that allows you to get the digital character. Oddly, it’s not immediately clear or intuitive how to add characters to your Toy Box; you’ll have to mess around with the pad and use tokens to properly unlock them.

The figures themselves are of a pleasing weight and detail; they have texture all around and it’s clear nothing was skimped in manufacturing. They’re definitely based more on the movies than the comics, while hewing to the previous game’s art style. One problem is that you might be fooled by some seams into thinking they’re poseable; sadly, they are not. Still, if you like tiny little figures of superheroes, these are some pretty good tiny little figures.