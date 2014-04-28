Disney’s Star Wars Plans May Already Be Falling Apart

We know that Star Wars: Episode VII is on the way; in fact, it’s already shooting. But Disney is far more ambitious than just trying to repair a once-beloved film franchise. It basically wants to replace the Expanded Universe with more movies. How’s that going? According to rumor, not so great!
The rumors are admittedly a bit questionable, but the essential content is completely unsurprising: It turns out Disney’s plan to, say, turn every character into their own solo movie isn’t working out. Boba Fett in particular is a problem according to /Film:
…much of the conversation centered on everyone’s favorite bounty hunter Boba Fett.
Fett is potentially one of the characters either Simon Kinberg or Lawrence Kasdan are writing a spin-off movie for but that may have run into some difficulties because of Fett’s allegiances.
That’s a nice way of saying Fett is an unrepentant villain who hunts people down and drags them to the Empire for money, and Disney’s not really sure how to make that a family-friendly bit of shenanigans. Normally, this problem would be solved by having Fett hunt down Space Hitler; whenever you want to have a bad guy look good, you put him up against a bad guy who’s even worse. It’s mostly a matter of figuring out who that Space Hitler is and making that palatable to the families showing up to see a movie starring a bounty hunter.
Considering, say, the operatic levels of moral corruption in Episode III or the fact that the entire franchise is prone to crude lightsaber surgery on extras, this really shouldn’t be a problem. But Disney is Disney, and we suspect that they might have to work a little harder than they thought to squeeze a yearly movie out of Star Wars.
Via /Film
Easy – origins story. How did he become Boba Fett. What made him bad
…You mean Episode II?
@Dan Seitz
NOOOOOO, I’d finally removed the Boba Fett origin story from my memory!
@Dan Seitz and his Clone Wars story arcs.
I’m just gonna leave this here.
[www.youtube.com]
If you go strictly by movie canon, next to nothing is known of Fett, other than he is a highly capable hunter with a grudge against the Jedi. The only baggage comes from the EU, which they can discard at will.
It’s not hard to write a story in which Fett is contracted to retrieve someone, then finds out that a whole bunch of scum way worse than him are also after the same target, and he has to get his prize out alive or die trying. So basically, remake “The Gauntlet” in space with Boba Fett, collect $200M.
The problem isn’t his EU appearences, the problem is he’s always pretty much been portrayed as a pretty ruthless villian in what is considered canon (the movies, tv specials and Clone Wars cartoon) so you would need to retcon those to make him into something for a family-friendly spin-off that could sell toys.
@The Evil Twin Ruthless. Yes. Bounty hunter. Yes. Villian?
He always seemed pretty paycheck agnostic, to me, aside from his grudge against the Jedi, which is the same as Nikki has against The Bride.
@Mechakisc Yea I never understood the reasoning behind the smugglers are good, bounty hunters are bad thing going on in Star Wars. I know it stems from Han and Fett but logically it makes no sense.
I really want to see Boba Fett vs. Space Hitler now…
You know, Space Hitler had some good ideas….
He made the Galaxy Express run on time.
There is no direct evidence Space Hitler held anti-Jawa views.
Can they not just make a Star Wars movie that is for the older fans and not for kids, why does it always have to be good for kids…
Also, Disney has decided they no longer want to make movies just for adults. It was a whole big thing a few years ago, where they shut down their Touchstone Pictures label and basically said every Disney movie was going to be “all-ages.” Anything harder than a PG-13 only comes from a subsidiary like Miramax at this point.
@Verbal Kunt – Darth Vader toys still sell pretty well, and I don’t think that’s due to the last 10 minutes of Jedi.
In other words, villains can still sell toys. You’ve gotta have bad guys for the good guys to fight against, right? If Disney is that concerned, couldn’t they release it under a different in-house studio and still reap the rewards anyway?
Yeah, @Thanksgiving Chimp is correct. It just so happens that kids movies made in the 70’s and 80’s weren’t so obsessed with selling merchandise as they are now (or when Return of the Jedi was made, for example).
You were a kid when you first saw them and loved them and still do. Why rob kids today of that same experience?
The Touchstone label is still in use at Disney, primarily to distribute films from DreamWorks Pictures (DreamWorks Animation is a separate company which releases through Fox). The DW Touchstone films have ranged from PG to R; most of them are more or less films for adults. The most recent R-rated DreamWorks/Touchstone film was the one about Wikileaks, “The Fifth Estate”.
The other film divisions of Disney (Walt Disney Pictures, Disney Animation Studios, Pixar, and Marvel Studios) are generally restricted to making all-ages accessible films with ratings no heavier than a PG-13.
Disney sold off Miramax, and its back catalog 9″Pulp Fiction”, “Chicago”, etc.) in 2010.
Having had to sit through “Bears”, maybe they could go in a different direction.
“Taun Taun”, the story of two brothers taken across galaxies by their owners.
Are they still going to go with Boba Fett dying in RotJ, so any story following him would have to be before then? Or is there some EU loophole where he didn’t actually die there?
Apparently it takes a long time for a Sarlaac to digest you, so he blasts his way out or something.
@Dan Seitz
There are various explosives involved. His suit is mostly ruined.
Oh wait, EU never happened.
Boba Fett as the main protagonist is a terrible idea.
it’s weird that Boba Fett is the 1st character they wanna try and do films with. a Han Solo/Chewbacca buddy-movie/origin story seems like the most logical spin-off to start with. a Darth Vader movie set between episode III-IV is the story i would be most interested in. and R2D2 and C3PO lend themselves to any number of animated stories.
Han is indeed in the works, according to rumor, but obviously a recasting is a necessity.
Vader will never happen. If they can’t make Boba Fett work, Vader will never work: He’s a freakin’ mass murderer.
Mass murderer, you say? Perhaps like the Hitler…of SPACE?
@Churchwhiskey >AHEM<, it's of SPAAAAAAAAACE?!
Proper grammar is important.
Boba Fett dresses cool but is otherwise kinda lame. I’d rather watch a movie about any of a number of other peripheral characters: Sy Snootles, Too-Onebee, the guy who raised the Rancor, Porkins, Admiral Akbar, the giant asteroid worm … anything.
[youtu.be]
Couldn’t just be as simple as having the good guys hire him to hunt down remaining factions that are loyal to the Empire? Like show him get out of the pit monster, go on a bit of a rampage, and then halfway through the movie he meets Han Solo and Leia who hire him to bring them certain bad guys. Its been done a million times before, but isn’t that what Hollywood does? Just spit out different movies based on the same 4-ideas? And re-boots too. Hollywood loves a reboot.
If I was in their position, I’d do something like “Boba Fett: The Last Bounty”, set around the same time as Episode VII. Maybe Fett (who’s essentially at least 7-9 years older than Luke and Leia) decides he’s gotten too old for this shit, and he’s taking one final job before hanging it up. The job ends up being some kind of search and retrieval mission of some angry, loudmouth teen. Fett completes the job, and somehow bonds with the kid over SOMETHING (dead parents, whatever) and has to protect him from the aforementioned Space Hitler. Fett would end up getting killed in the process of taking down Space Hitler (maybe protecting the kid if you want to do the Star Wars thing of gaining redemption through death), and the kid picks up the armor and takes on the mantle of Boba Fett. This would allow the ACTUAL Boba Fett to complete his story and get some closure for long time fans, while still allowing Disney to keep the character around, and sell toys based on him.
Die hard fans would probably hate this route, but I think it’s a reasonable solution to the “He’s TOO bad” issue.
If they decide to go between III and IV I think they should start off with Fett hunting Jedi for bounties and then coming across Ahsoka Tano having a brief change of heart and helping hide Ahsoka. Then that could set up another movie about Ahsoka.
Technically, Earth is in space, so Hitler is Space Hitler.
(insert whiny voice) But from my point of view, it is the Earth that is evil…
…”Is?” Unless there’s some information you really should be sharing, that should be a “was.”
I could see fett being heavily featured in a spin off film. I just don’t want scenes of him talking. or sitting. or drinking juice.
don’t show that and I’ll be fine
Between “Episode II” and a certain Southern that came out a few years ago, Samuel L. Jackson seems to have a prejudice against (D)Jangos.
It’s cute they started a rumor now that they own the Star Wars universe they are not sure if/how to make a movie about one of the most popular and iconic characters.
Oh no! I hope they will come up with something so they can collect their hundreds of millions of dollars! Do you think they will??!!