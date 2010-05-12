DNA Home Test Kits Coming Soon

For the low price of only $99 to $279, you can find dozens of excuses to blame your parents for more bad things in your life, as DNA testing kits will be going on sale at Walgreens this month. The test involves taking a saliva sample at home then mailing it to Pathway Genomics. Finally I have a good excuse to mail my spit to people (not that it’s ever stopped me).

The test looks for risk markers for over 70 diseases, as well as giving information on maternal and paternal haplogroups, testing for drug metabolism enzymes that affect how you respond to several common drugs, and showing if you are a carrier of one of over 35 diseases. A summary of what this tests for is after the jump.

The kits have already been available online for awhile and are now set to go on sale at Walgreens in about a week, unless you live in New York, where these tests are outlawed. Ah, yes, that was the controversial “Hey, Whatsamattayou” Statute of 2004. It was §420.69 I believe.

RISK FACTORS TESTED:

Age-related macular degeneration

Alzheimer’s disease, late onset

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (sporadic)

Asthma

Atrial fibrillation

Breast cancer (females only)

Colorectal cancer

Coronary artery disease

Diabetes, Type 1

Diabetes, Type 2

Glaucoma

Hypertension

Leukemia, chronic lymphocytic

Lung cancer

Melanoma

Multiple sclerosis

Myocardial infarction

Obesity

Osteoarthritis

Parkinson’s disease

Peripheral arterial disease

Prostate cancer (males only)

Psoriasis

Rheumatoid arthritis

Systemic lupus erythematosus (BUT IT’S NEVER LUPUS!)

Ulcerative colitis

AND MORE

DRUG REACTIONS TESTED:

Abacavir Hypersensitivity

Caffeine Metabolism

Carbamazepine Hypersensitivity

Clopidrogel Metabolism

Methotrexate Toxicity

Statin Induced Myopathy

Statin protection against myocardial infarction

Tamoxifen Response

Warfarin Metabolism

CARRIER STATUS TESTED:

3-methylcrotonyl-CoA carboxylase deficiency

Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis

Beta thalassemia

Biotinidase deficiency

Bloom syndrome

Canavan disease

Cystic Fibrosis

Diabetes, permanent neonatal

Factor XI deficiency

Familial dysautonomia

Familial Mediterranean fever

Fanconi anemia

Galactosemia

Gaucher disease

Glutaric acidemia I

Glycogen storage disease type Ia

Hearing loss, nonsyndromic

Hemochromatosis

Hemoglobin C diseases

Hemoglobin E diseases

HMG-CoA lyase deficiency

Maple syrup urine disease

Medium-chain acyl-coA dehydrogenase deficiency

Methylmalonic acidemia

Mucolipidosis type IV

Multiple carboxylase deficiency

Niemann-Pick disease

Phenylketonuria

Polycystic kidney disease

Pompe disease

Propionic acidemia

Sick sinus syndrome

Tay-Sachs disease

Tay-Sachs pseudodeficiency

Tyrosinemia type I

Very long-chain acyl-coA dehydrogenase deficiency

[Via NextBigFuture, who also have a video interview of Dr. Linda Wasserman, director of Clinical Genetics at Pathway Genomics.]