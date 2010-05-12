DNA Home Test Kits Coming Soon

For the low price of only $99 to $279, you can find dozens of excuses to blame your parents for more bad things in your life, as DNA testing kits will be going on sale at Walgreens this month.  The test involves taking a saliva sample at home then mailing it to Pathway Genomics.  Finally I have a good excuse to mail my spit to people (not that it’s ever stopped me).

The test looks for risk markers for over 70 diseases, as well as giving information on maternal and paternal haplogroups, testing for drug metabolism enzymes that affect how you respond to several common drugs, and showing if you are a carrier of one of over 35 diseases.  A summary of what this tests for is after the jump.

The kits have already been available online for awhile and are now set to go on sale at Walgreens in about a week, unless you live in New York, where these tests are outlawed.  Ah, yes, that was the controversial “Hey, Whatsamattayou” Statute of 2004.  It was §420.69 I believe.

RISK FACTORS TESTED:

  • Age-related macular degeneration
  • Alzheimer’s disease, late onset
  • Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (sporadic)
  • Asthma
  • Atrial fibrillation
  • Breast cancer (females only)
  • Colorectal cancer
  • Coronary artery disease
  • Diabetes, Type 1
  • Diabetes, Type 2
  • Glaucoma
  • Hypertension
  • Leukemia, chronic lymphocytic
  • Lung cancer
  • Melanoma
  • Multiple sclerosis
  • Myocardial infarction
  • Obesity
  • Osteoarthritis
  • Parkinson’s disease
  • Peripheral arterial disease
  • Prostate cancer (males only)
  • Psoriasis
  • Rheumatoid arthritis
  • Systemic lupus erythematosus (BUT IT’S NEVER LUPUS!)
  • Ulcerative colitis
  • AND MORE

DRUG REACTIONS TESTED:

  • Abacavir Hypersensitivity
  • Caffeine Metabolism
  • Carbamazepine Hypersensitivity
  • Clopidrogel Metabolism
  • Methotrexate Toxicity
  • Statin Induced Myopathy
  • Statin protection against myocardial infarction
  • Tamoxifen Response
  • Warfarin Metabolism

CARRIER STATUS TESTED:

  • 3-methylcrotonyl-CoA carboxylase deficiency
  • Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency
  • Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis
  • Beta thalassemia
  • Biotinidase deficiency
  • Bloom syndrome
  • Canavan disease
  • Cystic Fibrosis
  • Diabetes, permanent neonatal
  • Factor XI deficiency
  • Familial dysautonomia
  • Familial Mediterranean fever
  • Fanconi anemia
  • Galactosemia
  • Gaucher disease
  • Glutaric acidemia I
  • Glycogen storage disease type Ia
  • Hearing loss, nonsyndromic
  • Hemochromatosis
  • Hemoglobin C diseases
  • Hemoglobin E diseases
  • HMG-CoA lyase deficiency
  • Maple syrup urine disease
  • Medium-chain acyl-coA dehydrogenase deficiency
  • Methylmalonic acidemia
  • Mucolipidosis type IV
  • Multiple carboxylase deficiency
  • Niemann-Pick disease
  • Phenylketonuria
  • Polycystic kidney disease
  • Pompe disease
  • Propionic acidemia
  • Sick sinus syndrome
  • Tay-Sachs disease
  • Tay-Sachs pseudodeficiency
  • Tyrosinemia type I
  • Very long-chain acyl-coA dehydrogenase deficiency

[Via NextBigFuture, who also have a video interview of Dr. Linda Wasserman, director of Clinical Genetics at Pathway Genomics.]

