An Angry Doctor Wrote The Perfect Response To Employers Who Require Doctor’s Notes For Sick Days

Stock Photo Via Shutterstock

Employers who require their sick employees to bring in medical notes to prove their illnesses — especially this time of year — are only making things worse. Sentencing a mildly sick person to a stint in a waiting room during flu season only stirs the viral stew while wasting the time and resources of patients and medical professionals alike.

And one doctor has had enough of it. According to Redditor GimPy2434, the Canadian doc has penned the following form letter, which he or she distributes to companies who send their employees to his office solely to retrieve a note. It is perfect, and everyone should show it to their note-hoarding bosses.

(Via Reddit; H/T Happy Place)