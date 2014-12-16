An Angry Doctor Wrote The Perfect Response To Employers Who Require Doctor’s Notes For Sick Days

Employers who require their sick employees to bring in medical notes to prove their illnesses — especially this time of year — are only making things worse. Sentencing a mildly sick person to a stint in a waiting room during flu season only stirs the viral stew while wasting the time and resources of patients and medical professionals alike.
And one doctor has had enough of it. According to Redditor GimPy2434, the Canadian doc has penned the following form letter, which he or she distributes to companies who send their employees to his office solely to retrieve a note. It is perfect, and everyone should show it to their note-hoarding bosses.
It’s nice to see Uproxx morphing into 9gag. More and more people need reddit stories 5 days later.
You should write more passive aggressive whining. It certainly convinces more people to wade through Reddit for something only worth looking at for two minutes.
You do realize not everyone uses or knows what a reddit is? i personally havent ever used a reddit.
What’s this all aboot?
Also: I want Canadian health care.
You say you want it, but, when you’re injured and need surgery ASAP but can’t get it until 12-16 months later, causing you to be in severe discomfort for over a year and affecting your livliehood, American health care doesn’t look too bad… Sometimes
Which is why those in Canada who truly need surgery ASAP are prioritized and pushed to the front of the line, Jeans….
Jeans, even if a person had to wait 12-16 months in Canada, that would still be better than waiting indefinitely hear in America because either the person doesn’t have insurance, the procedure isn’t covered by their insurance, or the insurance company simply doesn’t feel like paying for it.
And yes, I realize that I accidentally spelled here as hear.
Canadians don’t have the FREEDOM to declare bankruptcy due to medical expenses like millions of Americans every year.
Getting sick and not being able to pay for care – even with insurance most times – is the number one cause of bankruptcy in this country.
But get that goddam sociallism outta my Murika, ya hear? My disability check is in the mail and my state pension doesn’t hit for another three days, so I’m limited to internet diatribes until then.
Even people writing angry notes in Canada are still polite enough to sign ‘Sincerely.’
You’re assuming Human Resources values the human component at all.
Well, they do, as long as it complies with the workplace policy manual.
LOL @ HR valuing anything remotely human. Oh shit, I needed a chuckle
@Jeans Ambrose But, but says human in the title. Human Resources.
I want to know if the doctor was referring to Terrance or Phillip for the gastrointestinal problem.
We’re a small company that basically is forced to employ folks who’ve been fired from McDonald’s and Walmart but can still pass a background check.
Kids these days don’t have a problem saying they were at the ER, or their mom had to go get some tests done and they were the only one who could POSSIBLY take them on the same day as the big party for Hot August Nights in Tahoe, or etc.
We don’t require a note, exactly, but something from the doctor’s office/ER with the date on it. That shouldn’t be hard since they all give out a bunch of paperwork with what you were seen for, the things you’re supposed to do in the next couple days, followup directions, your next appointment, all that crap.
So what I’m saying is fuck this guy.
You know….sometimes you can be sick and NOT go to the doctor because it’s not worth it.
It’s cute that you live in a world where every time you have a tummy ache you can run to a medical professional. Sometimes diarrhea just has to be diarrheaed out.
I think you completely missed the point of this letter. Forcing someone with the flu or common cold to go to the doctor will not only slow down their recovery, but also expose many vulnerable people at the hospital (elderly, children, people with immune disorders). It is also a complete waste of time for the doctor, who will just say “go home and get some rest.” It wastes a LOT of money and precious time of the people who spent ten years going to school so they could help people who actually need it.
Sick days are meant to be taken to prevent the spread of illness. If an employee takes all his sick days because they just want the day off, it’s their fault when they actually get sick and have to forfeit their pay for the days they take off. That is the punishment built in to the system.
I know you’re trying to run a business. But if you are in the business of hiring youth who are on a bad path, perhaps you should consider stepping out of your bubble and actually mentoring these kids to help them turn their life around. If that is no interest to you, you got in the wrong business my friend.
I don’t believe you. Please submit a note from a computer scientist that proves you actually wrote this comment.
All that your remark proves is that you are a poor manager.
You must be American. In Canada, the average wait in a major city for a hospital visit is 4 hours. And that doesn’t count busy flu season when it gets so busy, patients are literally being told to wait at a Tim Horton’s (yes, this actually happens). It’s not uncommon to see a person with something on ice while they wait to get called. People have fainted and died waiting in Canada’s ER.
Even with a doctor’s appointment, the wait can easily be 2 hours with a shitty doctor.
For most people, they just need to sleep it off or puke it out. Being incredibly uncomfortable while waiting to see a doctor while they tell you to stay home and charge you $40 for a doctor’s note is not very appealing.
I didn’t say that people who are sick have to go to the doctor and bring me a note. If you’re sick, call in and say you’re sick. Everyone gets sick. Next time maybe it’ll be you that has to cover a shift because your co-worker was sick. It happens.
I said people who tell me they have to miss a shift to go to the doctor or ER or take their mom to Reno to get medical tests on a Sunday have to bring my proof they didn’t go to the fucking city wide party in Tahoe that for the last week they’ve been trying to get someone to cover their shift so they can go to.
I see now that I read my own prejudices into this letter. In another context, I would still be right, because this actually happened. That is, they never brought me proof after they missed their shifts, the two shitheads, so they aren’t working for me any more.
The only thing the employer can ask for or should see is something stating that the employee was seen there ___ day and can return to work/school ___ day. Anything else is the employee’s private health information and the employer has no right to know anything about it,
Um, @Jekyll&Hyde, that’s not accurate. I am the COO of a healthcare company and I absolutely have a right to know if the employee has any infectious diseases or injuries that require any type of accommodation.
@Jeans Ambrose lol this nigga nice with the anti-universal healthcare propaganda.
Back when I had an office-type job, we had six sick days a year, but to take them, you have to have a doctor’s note. They weren’t PAID sick days, just the “we won’t fire you if you have a note” days. They didn’t offer health insurance, either, so it was $110 to get a note. So no one took sick days; we just came in, did very little work, and spread germs around. That’s America for you.
Sounds like a good company.
I work in an office-type job, and we have five paid sick days per year. No note required – take them when you need them. And if we come to work despite being sick, we’re usually told to go home. I think many places are realizing that if someone is sick, you probably don’t want them spreading it to the rest of your office.
My wife has a certain number of paid sick days as well.
Problem is, she goes to work sick all year round because she doesn’t feel “sick enough” to use them. Then come November and December she calls in over minor things so they don’t go to waste.
This is just a way of shifting the responsibility of actually managing your workforce and getting rid of poor performers onto the people that do not abuse your workplace rules.
You don’t need a physical note to see if someone is a poor performer. That falls under the category of opening your fucking eyes and managing your staff like a manager should.
Exactly how I feel about drug testing.
If your HR department can’t spot a problem employee your HR department is the problem. And even if someone smokes crack all day long off the job, but performs well on the job….how is getting rid of them good for the company?
Yep. Exactly.
Bu-bu-but the CHILLLDRENNNN!
The problem is that asshole employee that is looking for a free lunch is looking to set you up for a lawsuit at the drop of a hat. At the very least, they are looking for unemployment after you fire them. I make it a point to go after these people who are looking to scam the system. In 5 years, I have gone to no less that 14 unemployment hearings for people that interviewed, were hired, trained for one day and then never showed up for work. Two weeks later I get a notice that the employee is looking for unemployment and hoping that they slip through the cracks and gets a free check for 3 years.
If you’re uninsured, just a regular visit to the doctor can run $150-$200.
And in that situation you’re likely working a job where you make considerably less than that in a day.
So that’s actually a pretty fucked up situation to put your low-paid workers in. So if it’s a difference between a paid sick day and getting the $100 you’d earn that’s bad enough. But if it’s a situation where you aren’t paid for the sick day AND might be fired, that’s really super fucked up.
Agreed. I was working at a casino and the only time my doctor could see me was during a time I was working. I got a point for missing work during that time, and when I came back and talked to my manager, I handed her a doctor’s note so she knew damn well where I was. She didn’t even read it, tossed it back at me and had the nerve to say, “Your health or your job. Take your pick.”
Bingo. It’s sad that a lot of the jobs out there that require sick notes are low paying jobs. Well, if you make $80/day before tax and a doctor’s note cost 40ish dollars, well, you aren’t making much money that day.
I think we need to amend the constitution to allow for managers to be punched in the face for saying things like that.
The doctor’s a dick. If the patient actually visits the office, he can get a note then (which takes 10 seconds to write), or the doctor can email/fax something very easily without a patient having to come in. Honestly, the secretary can do it if doctor’s time is too precious.
Someone still has to examine the patient. I know many doctors, and they’re not the sort to commit to a written document (“Steve has a cold”) without doing an exam because if it turns out Steve has a more serious illness, they are then liable for the botched diagnosis.
LOL. Someone doesn’t know how Canada’s health care system works.
@Jeans Ambrose Fair enough…although we Americans will be there pretty soon.
simple solution: give a certain amount of leave days per year. it could be for illness, vacation, funerals, etc. anything exceeding…then it is a problem.
i actually know many places like this.
90% of the reasonable employees will follow what you are saying. 10% of the employees will use their x number of days right after New Years, then have a real medical emergency later on and either go on FMLA or then try to sue because you are not providing them reasonable accommodations. Basically, if you are an ethical employer, you are damned one way or the other.
Is that a real question?
Yeah, that depends. We’re all entitled to sick days. If a person is using their sick day that the company gave them, then it’s none of the company’s business if they use a sick day (or holiday) to call in sick.
This doctor is amazing and is highlighting a major disconnect between the workforce and health.
In Canada, we all see the government’s major marketing spree for years about “Not all bugs need drugs” and stuff like that because our health care system is a patient away from collapsing.
Work places that demand a note are part of the problem. It costs the sick employee uncomfortable time and doctor’s note money when they could be sleeping and comfortable. And most importantly, considering how most sick people just need to sleep it off and not have drugs, they are wasting tax payer’s money and wasting the time of people who need real help.
Yep. Employers who ask for notes and helicopter parents who think their kids have AIDS because they coughed once in a dust farm are going to collapse the system long before all those old fogies who spent the latter half of their years actively campaigning against taxes get to it.
If you’re talking about wastes of taxpayer money and not proposing UHC as a solution, you need to be quiet.
Last time I checked this was the only first-world country where “medical bankruptcy” is a thing that puts millions of individuals and working families into the poor house. Fucking asinine.
I don’t agree 100% with this. There should be some rules in place. For people who always call off sick after the weekend, between days off, or after vacation they might need a note. People who constantly call off sick might need a note. Its basically up to the business. If the employee starts a bad pattern of calling off then they should need a note (always calling off after the weekend frequently).. For those employees that rarely call off and call off a day here and here and not many days during the year should not need a note. These people should not be punished based on other people’s bad habits. Basically I expect the business to use their good judgment when people call of sick.
Most businesses require a note if the employee call of 3 days sick in row.
@Kurt Wetzel my boy…. The best way to set yourself up for a lawsuit is to treat certain employees differently than others. If you have a policy whereby notes are required, everyone must follow those rules. You are a protected class if you are 1) disabled 2) female 3) minority or 4) over 40. If you require someone in one or more of those classes (who never shows up, shows up late, doesn’t work hard, etc.) to provide a note and they find out that you forgot to ask young caucasian Kurt, the model employee, for a note, you are going to get threatened with a lawsuit or actually sued.
My company actually was sued by an employee who showed up to work highly intoxicated (and was fired on the spot) because she claimed she previously went into treatment and therefore the company “should have known” she was disabled due to alcohol dependency. We actually lost the case.
Companies have come up with a solution for sick leave frauds. They have combined vacation and sick leave, and called it paid time off (PTO). I wish I had that, but I’m working under the old system and I have six months of accumulated sick leave, which would be nice if I ever was debilitated by a major illness or injury.
Ha! I bet you’re one of those “full-time workers” I keep hearing legends about. Lemme guess, your job has “benefits” and a “retirement plan”, too.
Nice try, Internet. Everyone I know works two part-time jobs. The only time off we get is “oh fuck, we worked you too many hours during a rush earlier this week and don’t want you to break that magical 30-hour benefit barrier”.
Paid time off? Who needs that when you’ve got an army of desperate part-time and contract workers? Your boss isn’t doing capitalism right.
K.G. Really most places give you 5 sicks days? You know how many sick days my employer gives? ZERO!!!! They have a policy in place just like this where no matter what your illness is you have to get a doctors note. Right now about half of our staff of 40 is sick, some with high fevers which makes them very contagious, and our operations manager is sick. He was just complaining the other day about how h was sick 3 weeks ago and now he’s sick again. Its’ because of B.S. policies like this that make people come to work when they are sick and highly contagious, they are basically creating a germ farm that just keeps re-infecting everyone