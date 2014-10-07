This Brothel Menu From 1912 Takes Us Back To A Time When A Man Could Buy ‘Dog Fashion’ Sex For Only $2.80

#Sex
Senior Pop Culture Editor
10.07.14 57 Comments

Jax and the rest of the Sons of Anarchy would have gotten out of drugs and guns much earlier if they had been around in the early 1900s, when brothels were all the rage. And by “all the rage,” I mean, anyone interested in a “sitting on prick, shoving in stones and all”? It’s only 2.59. That’s a solid deal.

This (hopefully real) London brothel “menu” from 1912 that’s been circulating for a bit is proof that no matter how much things change, they’re still basically the same. “Diddling on the edge of the bed, with one foot on the floor” and “watching a f*cking match, woman to jerk off” are as popular now as they were then, when everyone was not only filthy, but also LITERALLY filthy. Have a look.

Adrian Peterson is interested in the Dog Fashion special, as some as he “finds” some cash.

Dangerous Minds via @AmandaMarcotte

Around The Web

TOPICS#Sex
TAGSBROTHEL MENUBROTHELSPROSTITUTESSex

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP