This Controversial Video Of Three Dogs Receiving Treats Sparked Outrage On A Fox News Facebook Page

The below video of three dogs — Jess, Buster, and little Elmo — receiving sausage treats is adorable. It’s also fun, in a playfully hyperbolic “you won’t believe what happens next” sort of way. (UPDATE: The video is now private, but this GIF will certainly suffice.)
Earlier today, the video made its way onto the Fox & Friends Facebook page, where they naturally uploaded the video without crediting the original owner (the invisible hand of the free market will work it out, probably). Can you guess what the top comments on the video are about? Yes, yes you can:
This morning I was awoken by my alarm clock powered by electricity generated by the public power monopoly regulated by the U.S. Department of Energy.
I then took a shower in the clean water provided by a municipal water utility.
After that, I turned on the TV to one of the FCC-regulated channels to see what the National Weather Service of the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration determined the weather was going to be like, using satellites designed, built, and launched by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.
I watched this while eating my breakfast of U.S. Department of Agriculture-inspected food and taking the drugs which have been determined as safe by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
At the appropriate time, as regulated by the U.S. Congress and kept accurate by the National Institute of Standards and Technology and the U.S. Naval Observatory, I get into my National Highway Traffic Safety Administration-approved automobile and set out to work on the roads build by the local, state, and federal Departments of Transportation, possibly stopping to purchase additional fuel of a quality level determined by the Environmental Protection Agency, using legal tender issued by the Federal Reserve Bank.
On the way out the door I deposit any mail I have to be sent out via the U.S. Postal Service and drop the kids off at the public school.
After spending another day not being maimed or killed at work thanks to the workplace regulations imposed by the Department of Labor and the Occupational Safety and Health administration, enjoying another two meals which again do not kill me because of the USDA, I drive my NHTSA car back home on the DOT roads, to my house which has not burned down in my absence because of the state and local building codes and Fire Marshal’s inspection, and which has not been plundered of all its valuables thanks to the local police department.
And then I log on to the internet — which was developed by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Administration — and post on Facebook, Freerepublic.com, and Fox News forums about how this dog is a SOCIALIST and SOCIALISM is WRONG because the government can’t do anything right.
Nice.
This made my day
Nothing makes me happier than seeing people who subsist on Social Security and Medicaid protesting against Obama & Socialism.
This made my afternoon, well done.
Possibly the best post I’ll read on the internet all day. Bravo!
+316,000,000 US citizens
The USPS is not a government agency. In addition its being run into the ground because it IS heavily regulated by congress who meets too infrequently to deal with the rapidly changing environment surrounding the mail and shipping industry. In addition congress prevents the USPS from branching out into other businesses which could be profitable and the Unions have agreements which means workers have to be kept on payroll even when they are no longer needed because of waning demand. So… you might want to rethink using them as an example. K, Thx!
Not enough regulation.
Wow! You see all of this regulation as a good thing? How about having the FREEDOM to choose how to live your life without the DOE, FCC, NOAA, NASA, DOA, FDA, NIST, USNO, NHTSA, EPA, Federal Reserve Bank, USPS, DARPA interfering with it?
Where in the Constitution does it give the government the power to determine your energy costs, what you can eat, what you can watch on TV, what vehicle you can drive, how much your fuel costs, what interest rate the banks pay you, who gets a monopoly on mail delivery, etc.?
How about giving people back 1/3 of their money to vote with their wallet instead of taking away their freedom and making those decisions for them.
Fox news is like a drunk uncle, a constant source of amusement but makes everyone uncomfortable if they’re around too much.
I surprised someone didn’t say “That there little dog must be gay, look at him gobble those sausages!”
It’s a good thing people in other cable news stations’ comments sections never say dumb things. You’d be really busy then!
I never thought that people who watch cable news might be stupid until this moment.
we found the “conservative”
You actually didn’t. You just found someone that knows that everyone who watches cable news – FNC, CNN, and MSNBC – is probably stupid. If you go to any of their Facebook pages and delve into the comments you’re likely to find nonsense. On FNC it’ll be this dumbassery. On MSNBC it will probably be someone finding secret racism in a picture of Chris Christie eating a donut. On CNN it will probably be someone upset that plane coverage is taking away from time that would be better spent on Nancy Grace finding missing little white girls.
On Uproxx it’ll be someone complaining about pointing out people’s dumbassery
Careful Mavis, they will accuse you of being racist, or overly religious, or not religious enough, maybe too pro-immigration, or not strict enough on guns, or totally ok with abortions because you love murder, or that you hate the LGBT community, or that you are a war criminal/terrorist. They need to be heard!
I’m upset the commenters didn’t make the mexican/illegal immigrant connection.
They were all being factious right? Thats how I read it.
*Facetious
So it seems these Fox News fans would prefer that all the wealth be divided equally. And they have no qualms with the fact that these were handouts in the first place. They completely discount how the little dog’s hard work, innovation, and willingness to take steps that the others are worried might make them “bad dogs” earned him his success. Fucking commies.
This is a good point. All three dogs were receiving handouts, and that makes them dirty commie “takers.”
Can you guess what the rest of the 1,500+ comments where overwhelmingly about?
Mostly “TOO CUTE” “LOL” “what do politics have to do with this?” “I’d say the little one represents corporations and the one percent” “Just like my doggy!” And the backpedaling “it was just a joke! YEESH.”
ITS THREEEEEEE DAWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWG OWWWWWWWWWWWWWWW AND ITS THAT TIME AGAIN RADIATION LOVERS
I’m surprised. I actually assumed they would be praising the literal “underdog” and using him as proof that capitalism works all you need is the gumption.
Uproxx, fuck you. I wish you wouldn’t suck liberal dick. Buh bye.
nah dude, they on that conservative clit swag.
Who let Sean Hannity in here?