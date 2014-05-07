This Controversial Video Of Three Dogs Receiving Treats Sparked Outrage On A Fox News Facebook Page

The below video of three dogs — Jess, Buster, and little Elmo — receiving sausage treats is adorable. It’s also fun, in a playfully hyperbolic “you won’t believe what happens next” sort of way. (UPDATE: The video is now private, but this GIF will certainly suffice.)

Earlier today, the video made its way onto the Fox & Friends Facebook page, where they naturally uploaded the video without crediting the original owner (the invisible hand of the free market will work it out, probably). Can you guess what the top comments on the video are about? Yes, yes you can:

Staffy Lover

