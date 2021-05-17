Donald Trump remains banned from Facebook and Twitter, among other social media platforms, for provoking a violent coup at the Capitol building in January. “His decision to use his platform to condone rather than condemn the actions of his supporters at the Capitol building has rightly disturbed people in the US and around the world,” Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg wrote at the time. Cameo has no such concerns.

Cameo CEO Steven Galanis told Axios on HBO that he would allow the former-president on the personalized celebrity video website (“Want Redman to wish your 13-year-old cousin a happy bar mitzvah? Cameo!”). “Trump has done nothing on our platform to violate our terms of service,” he said. “I think Cameo is a place for laughs. It’s a place for fun.” Galanis added that Cameo (which recently enabled political fundraising) is currently going through a “big growth spurt, so all the things that are happening today, we have to create our own policies that work uniquely for Cameo, because the rules of our platform are different than they are for YouTube, Instagram, and for Twitter.”

Asked why there are far more Republicans, including former Trump officials, than Democrats, Galanis says, “You had a reality TV star as president… Anyone that was part of it was just one big reality show for the last four years.”

If Trump does join Cameo, he’ll join such far-right luminaries as Tomi Lahren ($90), Sarah Palin ($199), and Sheriff Joe Arpaio ($30). But he’ll also have to compete with numerous impersonators, including “Tiktok Donald Trump: John Walsh” and “Donald Trump Puppet: Troy Murphy.” Get them both for only $120!

(Via Axios)