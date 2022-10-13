trump organization
Everyone Is Roasting Trump’s Super Creative Name For His (Potentially) Shady New Company

Donald Trump once claimed that his “two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart.” Both are in question after he formed a new company in response to the Trump Organization being accused of “significant” fraud. The company’s innocent, crime-free, nothing-to-see-here name, you ask? The Trump Organization II.

The New York Times reports that days before New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit, the increasingly paranoid former-president’s bumbling legal team “created a new company in Delaware. The new company’s name had a familiar ring to it: the Trump Organization, the same name as his old company, now threatened by the lawsuit. And on Sept. 21, the day the suit was filed, the new Delaware company filed paperwork in New York, seeking to be recognized there as the Trump Organization II.”

James is seeking “several measures” to “stop Mr. Trump and the Trump Organization’s ongoing fraudulent scheme and ensure funds are available to satisfy any disgorgement award, including prohibiting the Trump Organization from transferring any material assets to another entity without court approval,” she wrote in a statement. Trump (who predictably moaned about the attorney goal’s investigation) is already guilty one thing: picking the obvious name possible, one that’s being mocked on social media.

(Via the New York Times)

