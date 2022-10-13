Donald Trump once claimed that his “two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart.” Both are in question after he formed a new company in response to the Trump Organization being accused of “significant” fraud. The company’s innocent, crime-free, nothing-to-see-here name, you ask? The Trump Organization II.

The New York Times reports that days before New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit, the increasingly paranoid former-president’s bumbling legal team “created a new company in Delaware. The new company’s name had a familiar ring to it: the Trump Organization, the same name as his old company, now threatened by the lawsuit. And on Sept. 21, the day the suit was filed, the new Delaware company filed paperwork in New York, seeking to be recognized there as the Trump Organization II.”

James is seeking “several measures” to “stop Mr. Trump and the Trump Organization’s ongoing fraudulent scheme and ensure funds are available to satisfy any disgorgement award, including prohibiting the Trump Organization from transferring any material assets to another entity without court approval,” she wrote in a statement. Trump (who predictably moaned about the attorney goal’s investigation) is already guilty one thing: picking the obvious name possible, one that’s being mocked on social media.

trump organization II?!??? just once I want a new organization that isn’t based on pre-existing IP! Hollywood really is creatively bankrupt!!!!!!!!1!!! — Alexandra Petri (@petridishes) October 13, 2022

Trump Organization II, sounds like an inexplicable sequel where everyone hated the original. 6% on Rotten Tomatoes. https://t.co/9fjBGngrND — Sarah Longwell (@SarahLongwell25) October 13, 2022

nobody could write a punchline as funny as the company name https://t.co/57qrYF66i3 — Sen. Lemon Gogurt (I – Podcastia) (@Ugarles) October 13, 2022

I dunno, but creating "Trump Organization II" on the same day that NYAG Letitia James sued the Trump Organization, and then continuing the same financial practices, sure sounds crimey. https://t.co/Abk6hP7Mci — Heather Cox Richardson (TDPR) (@HC_Richardson) October 13, 2022

Thought it was a joke but Donald Trump really is trying to shift his Trump Organization assets into a new company called Trump Organization II. Letitia James will put a stop to it as soon as she finishes laughing. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) October 13, 2022

Trump Organization II will likely be about as successful as New Coke and the hybrid Ford Pinto that ran on both kerosene and gas. — The Notorious ROY G BIV (@robwoodyard1) October 13, 2022

Trump Organization II is like the criminal putting on a fake mustache and thinking nobody recognizes him. — Jonathan Goldman (@akjakalope) October 13, 2022

Trump Organization II

The Return of Trump Organization

Son of Trump Organization

Trump Organization Too

Bride of Trump Organization

Trump Organization And The Temple of Doom

Trump Organization Strikes Back

Trump Organizationer

Trump Organization Bigly#TrumpOrganizationII https://t.co/TWwnECggRP pic.twitter.com/Zpw3slNp8i — Tomi T Ahonen Standing With Ukraine (@tomiahonen) October 13, 2022

"Trump Organization II" is about as well disguised criminal activity as the hamburglar. pic.twitter.com/WaQJhJ4xN3 — Richard Steele (@RichSteeleMusic) October 13, 2022

On second thought, Trump Organization II might not have been the best name for the shell corporation. — Mike Larsen (@MikeLarsenOH) October 13, 2022

