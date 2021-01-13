Since President Donald Trump’s Twitter account was “permanently suspended” due to “the risk of further incitement of violence,” most of his children have stayed quiet on the social media platform. Ivanka hasn’t tweeted anything since referring to the MAGA rioters storming the Capitol building as “American Patriots,” Eric is one week sober from sharing misinformation online, and there’s no other Trump kids to speak of, except Donald Trump, Jr. He’s been on a roll lately, paying tribute to casino magnate (and Trump donor) Sheldon Adelson, retweeting numerous conservative voices, and presumably mourning Parler, the right-wing Twitter. But even while he continues to retweet himself, DTJ is looking to “blow Twitter away” and save “free speech in America.”

He just needs some help from the world’s richest man.

“Wanted to come up with something to deal with nonsense on the censorship that’s going on right now, and obviously only targeted one way. Why doesn’t Elon Musk create a social media platform?” Trump, Jr. said on Instagram (where his dad is also blocked). “I mean, this guy put manned people into space. He did so privately. He took on big government and did it better, cheaper, faster than they ever could. This is the guy to do it.” (The president, according to the president’s son, is apparently not “big government.”)

Don Jr. said he considered Mr. Musk to be the right person to stand up against Twitter after the tech mogul took on “West Coast high tech” for turning into the “de facto arbiter of free speech.” He suggested that the new platform can regulate against hate speech or violence but at the same time provide a platform to neutral commentators and not turn into a “leftist organization” that de-platforms people with conservative thoughts. “I am not looking for a conservative echo chamber, I want a platform to argue my ideas versus someone else’s and not just people in a place telling me what I want to hear,” Mr. Trump said.

If there’s one thing the internet needs, it’s more places where strangers can argue with each other. Anyway, let’s see if Elon is interested:

Legalize comedy — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 13, 2021

He’s watching Rick and Morty again.

