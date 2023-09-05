If you’re cool with your boss expressing support for people wanting to hang you, Donald Trump has a job for you!

The frequently-arrested former president is in the market for a new vice president (it won’t be Mike Pence again), and tantrum-throwing conspiracy theorist Marjorie Taylor Greene and election loser Kari Lake are interested. Rolling Stone reports that they’re in a “death race” to become his veep, with the two viewing “one another with intense distrust and disdain, each seeing the other as direct competition for Trump’s political affections.” Behind the scenes, Taylor Greene has taken to “trash talking” Lake, which is very unlike her. She’s usually chill and normal and not driven by hate.

“MTG thinks she’s a scammer and not even a conservative,” a source told Rolling Stone. Taylor Greene sees Lake as “a grifter and [is] trying to keep riding Trump’s coattails because she lost [in Arizona], so she’s cozying up on the election-integrity messaging.” But despite all the back stabbing, it doesn’t sound like Trump is interested in picking either woman as his vice president.

Unfortunately for both Lake and Greene, numerous sources close to Trump and working on his reelection effort deem each of their Trump-VP chances as vanishingly low. Several of these people independently claimed that even Trump is not “stupid enough” to tap either as his running mate. Some of these sources say they’ve already advised the routinely indicted 2024 GOP frontrunner that someone like Greene or Lake would bring nothing of value to a ticket, and could hurt him with independent and moderate voters who he’d need to unseat President Biden.

Fighting with another woman for a man who doesn’t want her? This wouldn’t be the first time Marjorie Taylor Greene set back the feminist movement.

(Via Rolling Stone)