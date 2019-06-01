Donald Trump Is Being Dragged For Calling Meghan Markle ‘Nasty’

The current president of the United States has a habit of trash-talking people he doesn’t like. He seems to have a particular antipathy towards women who criticize him. On the eve of a trip to the United Kingdom, Ireland, and France, Donald Trump — fresh off blurting out that he was only elected thanks to Russian interference — sat down with the British newspaper The Sun, in which he decided to call Meghan Markle, wife of Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex, “nasty.”

The slur came when the reporter brought up the fact that Markle declined to meet with him. In the past, Markle — a native of Los Angeles — has called him a “misogynist.” In 2016, she told Larry Wilmore on The Nightly Show that she would move to Canada if he won the presidency. Instead she became British royalty.

Trump responded to this by saying, “I didn’t know that she was nasty.” He then seemed to offer an olive branch, adding, “I am sure she will go excellently [as a royal]. She will be very good.” (It’s not clear what this means, as Markle’s been a royal for over a year.)

