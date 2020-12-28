Two months after endorsing Donald Trump for re-election, the conservative-leaning New York Post is telling the president to “give it up” and “end this dark charade” of denial.

“We’re one week away from an enormously important moment for the next four years of our country. On Jan. 5, two runoff races in Georgia will determine which party will control the Senate — whether Joe Biden will have a rubber stamp or a much-needed check on his agenda,” the op-ed reads, noting that Trump is more focused on the day after, January 6, when “Congress [will] certify the Electoral College vote. You have tweeted that, as long as Republicans have ‘courage,’ they can overturn the results and give you four more years in office. In other words, you’re cheering for an undemocratic coup.”

That’s unusually damning from the Post, which has a long history with Trump. But if you think the Rupert Murdoch-owned publication is suddenly turning pro-Biden, think again. There’s plenty of flattery in the piece, including praising Trump for “[coming] out of nowhere to win the presidency” and “[taking] on the elites and the media who had long lost touch with average working people” (if there’s anyone who knows average working people, it’s this guy), but “if Georgia falls, all that is threatened.” Here’s how it ends:

Securing the Senate means securing your legacy. You should use your considerable charm and influence to support the Georgia candidates, mobilizing your voters for them. Focus on their success, not your own grievances, as we head into the final week. If you insist on spending your final days in office threatening to burn it all down, that will be how you are remembered. Not as a revolutionary, but as the anarchist holding the match.

Trump has now lost Geraldo and the New York Post — on top of the election.

NY Post to Trump: “If you insist on spending your final days in office threatening to burn it all down, that will be how you are remembered. Not as a revolutionary, but as the anarchist holding the match.” https://t.co/0QDB3cSFw2 — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) December 28, 2020

He hasn’t tweeted about the op-ed yet, but he surely noticed it.

Trump loves — or maybe doesn't anymore — the paper that said this. I don't do ad hominem attacks, but sometimes there's no alternative so I'm glad NY Post did. https://t.co/zebpxLiGm8 — Jill Wine-Banks (@JillWineBanks) December 28, 2020

Even the Post has abandoned Trump. New York Post Editorial Board: Give it up, Mr. President — for your sake and the nation's. "Sidney Powell is a crazy person. Michael Flynn suggesting martial law is tantamount to treason." https://t.co/Lka77uTmqd — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 28, 2020

The NY Post is the shittiest paper in the City, and they LOVE trump. You have to be completely batshit crazy to lose the NY Post. So here we are. pic.twitter.com/gSl2i2JY2p — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) December 28, 2020

Will trump cancel his New York Post subscription? — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) December 28, 2020

🔥Trump’s favorite newspaper, the @nypost, slams Trump for “cheering for an undemocratic coup….It’s time to end this dark charade. Sidney Powell is a crazy person. Michael Flynn suggesting martial law is tantamount to #treason. It is shameful." EXACTLY.https://t.co/dFoyZbsaVr — Dena Grayson, MD, PhD (@DrDenaGrayson) December 28, 2020

Trump loses Murdoch and the Post: pic.twitter.com/GH7cyAv3Yr — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) December 28, 2020

