Former Rep. Liz Cheney has a new book coming out next week. Donald Trump won’t be reading Oath and Honor (unless it has his own name or “swimsuit” in the title, he’s not interested), but maybe he should: he comes up a lot.

In one excerpt, Cheney claims that Kevin McCarthy, who was ousted as Speaker of the House, flew to Mar-a-Lago a few weeks after the January 6th riots to check in on Trump. “What the hell, Kevin?” she questioned him when she found out. He responded, “They’re really worried. Trump’s not eating, so they asked me to come see him.” McCarthy added, “He’s really depressed.”

To be fair, Trump — who once claimed that he knew the McDonald’s menu more than the fast food chain’s employees — “not eating” could mean his lunch order was “only” a Big Mac and a Filet-o-Fish, hold the fries (gasp). But either way, Jimmy Kimmel doesn’t for one second trust McCarthy.

“That I don’t believe,” the Jimmy Kimmel Live host said during Wednesday’s episode. “I believe anything other than he’s not eating.” Kimmel pitched another reason why Trump might have been depressed: “January 6 is also the day Eric was born. Could be why he wasn’t eating, OK?”

