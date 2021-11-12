Though it’s been nearly 10 months since noted disaster artist Donald Trump was voted out of the White House and replaced by Joe Biden, the former president seems to have forgotten the “former” part of his title.

Earlier today, as political reporter David Freedlander shared, Trump issued a statement in which he said that “Today, my Envoy Ambassador Ric Grenell visited the Kosovo-Serbia border” in order to assist the two nations with working toward peace.

The former president has an envoy ambassador and is conducting foreign policy pic.twitter.com/m60Wkl9gU1 — David Freedlander (@freedlander) November 11, 2021

Grenell, who did in fact previously serve as Trump’s Special Presidential Envoy for Serbia and Kosovo Peace Negotiations as well as his Acting Director of National Intelligence, also tweeted about his visit to the Kosovo-Serbia border, where he reportedly held a press conference:

Today I walked across the Kosovo – Serbia border at Mardare…and held a press conference. https://t.co/FV4Bm5sNxQ — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) November 11, 2021

And just what did Grenell say at that press conference? According to Politico correspondent Meridith McGraw: “I come because we are frustrated.”

Last year Serbia & Kosovo signed a normalization agreement & Grenell, who served as Trump’s special envoy, has been critical of Biden on the Balkans Grenell – who is no longer in gov but Trump called his “Envoy Amb”- said at a presser this AM “I come because we are frustrated” pic.twitter.com/cxHJXHC5ST — Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) November 11, 2021

According to Trump’s statement, he’s annoyed because: