The day before Thanksgiving, all everyone seemed to care about was the leaked Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker script, when the best time to take a leak during Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman was, and filmmaker Werner Herzog’s unabashed love of The Mandalorian‘s “Baby Yoda.” At least, that was until the current President of the United States, former reality television star Donald Trump, shared a disconcerting and silly Photoshopped image of himself on Twitter.

Without comment or followup, Trump posted an edited piece of key art from one of the Rocky films that, though star Sylvester Stallone’s body was still intact, featured his head atop the titular boxer’s frame.

It’s not like he declared war on Norway or anything, but even so, Trump’s latest social media mundanity managed to simultaneously entertain and gross-out most of Twitter on Wednesday morning. Most people who were logged in at the time had jokes, which is usually what happens.

This is the exact color your turkey should be when it comes out of the oven. https://t.co/exyu3NNUxT — Late Night with Seth Meyers (@LateNightSeth) November 27, 2019

This morning Trump tweeted out this iconic photo of Sylvester Stallone (sans movie title), but with Trump's head atop Stallone's body. Makes me want to watch the first half of Rocky III, just so I can see Clubber Lang beat his ass. pic.twitter.com/qOd8B4myfe — Will Harris (@NonStopPop) November 27, 2019

See the difference is, Rocky was able to go up and down stairs https://t.co/MxledsXSHr — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) November 27, 2019

Will someone please put Rocky 3 era Stallone’s head on Donald Trump’s body? Y’know, for fun and laughter? pic.twitter.com/5gUfEprhbp — Andy Daly (@TVsAndyDaly) November 27, 2019

I get it, because Rocky technically loses in the first one but then ends up doing a ton of insane shit anyway. https://t.co/WH3hqhnxNh — Danimal Krossingsmith (@kibblesmith) November 27, 2019

100% chance Trump would back Ivan Drago today https://t.co/Cmmq38OUVi — Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) November 27, 2019

Others took Trump’s latest tweet a bit more seriously than their more joke-oriented counterparts.

Imagine if a human being retweeted this https://t.co/4AEuTYOyWd — Emily Andras (@emtothea) November 27, 2019

All the “soy boy” and “low t” tweets in the world aren’t gonna make you a man in the way you want to be one, bro. — Adam Serwer🍝 (@AdamSerwer) November 27, 2019

I…. I had to go to his account myself to confirm this was a real tweet. That’s Rocky Balboa’s (@TheSlyStallone’s) body, if I’m not mistaken. This is delusional on several levels. And especially ironic since he just made an unscheduled visit to Walter Reed. pic.twitter.com/TAviMCq5vc — April is #StillWithKap (@ReignOfApril) November 27, 2019

don't share that shitty Rocky photoshop. share THESE. pic.twitter.com/tB9I6mCwma — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) November 27, 2019

Imagine looking our system, realizing it made this man the most powerful being on earth, capable of murdering literally anyone at any time, and thinking "yep this is the best possible system" https://t.co/ETsMYQytmL — Vincent Bevins (@Vinncent) November 27, 2019

And then there were those who, in spite of their better judgment, just couldn’t help themselves and made everything even worse.

Not that anyone was asking, but I managed to make the Trump-as-Rocky photo worse pic.twitter.com/FjntxJjb8h — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) November 27, 2019

Anyways, happy Thanksgiving everybody! Hopefully, you don’t have to mention, look at, or discuss Trump’s Rocky fantasy with your family members at the dinner table on Thursday.