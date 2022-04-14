Donald Trump
People Had A Lot Of Toilet Paper Jokes After Trump Bragged That His Supply Chains Were A ‘Perfect Moving Machine’

Donald Trump is getting blasted after a recent appearance on Fox News where he touted the “beautiful” supply chains that he had during his administration. Supply chains so perfect, he never had to even talk about them. Despite being president when the coronavirus pandemic threw the global economy into disarray and led to supermarkets rationing paper products due to widespread shortages, Trump slammed Joe Biden’s administration for leaving stores “half-empty.”

“You go to stores and they’re half empty. Many stores, they can’t get product. They can’t get anything,” Trump ranted. “You go to luxury stores or non-luxuy stores or supermarkets, and the shelves, or in some cases, half-bare. And nobody’s ever seen it. We didn’t even have to discuss supply chains during my administration because it was a perfect moving machine. It was beautiful.”

Obviously, anyone who was alive during the opening months of the pandemic remembers when store shelves really were bare as supermarkets struggled to restock from a combination of supply chain disruptions and a lack of labor. In fact, one particular item became increasingly difficult to obtain: toilet paper. Not being able to handle your bathroom business isn’t something Americans easily forget, and Trump found himself being roasted on social media by people who distinctly recall the outrageous lengths they went to for toilet tissue.

Let the reactions below be a lesson to future politicians. Deprive Americans of their Charmin at your own peril.

