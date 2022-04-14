Donald Trump is getting blasted after a recent appearance on Fox News where he touted the “beautiful” supply chains that he had during his administration. Supply chains so perfect, he never had to even talk about them. Despite being president when the coronavirus pandemic threw the global economy into disarray and led to supermarkets rationing paper products due to widespread shortages, Trump slammed Joe Biden’s administration for leaving stores “half-empty.”

“You go to stores and they’re half empty. Many stores, they can’t get product. They can’t get anything,” Trump ranted. “You go to luxury stores or non-luxuy stores or supermarkets, and the shelves, or in some cases, half-bare. And nobody’s ever seen it. We didn’t even have to discuss supply chains during my administration because it was a perfect moving machine. It was beautiful.”

Trump: We didn’t even have to discuss supply chains during my administration because it was a perfect moving machine pic.twitter.com/RRla4z21Z3 — Acyn (@Acyn) April 14, 2022

Obviously, anyone who was alive during the opening months of the pandemic remembers when store shelves really were bare as supermarkets struggled to restock from a combination of supply chain disruptions and a lack of labor. In fact, one particular item became increasingly difficult to obtain: toilet paper. Not being able to handle your bathroom business isn’t something Americans easily forget, and Trump found himself being roasted on social media by people who distinctly recall the outrageous lengths they went to for toilet tissue.

Let the reactions below be a lesson to future politicians. Deprive Americans of their Charmin at your own peril.

When Trump was President, America ran out of toilet paper. https://t.co/tqmoYPEM2c — Jesse Ferguson (@JesseFFerguson) April 14, 2022

We had no toilet paper — Vegaslife711 🌻🇺🇦 (@Vegaslife7111) April 14, 2022

Um toilet paper hello — Just a Regular Person (@tracychapmanfa1) April 14, 2022

We bartered flour for toilet paper with our neighbors in 2020 but cool story, Donald! — BIG LEAGUE TRUTH SCHOOL BONDS ETF (@LeagueTruth) April 14, 2022

We couldn’t even get toilet paper buddy what the hell are you talking about? https://t.co/W5o3h7O2CX — Sharon Dennis (@sddphoto) April 14, 2022

I liked the part when all the toilet paper disappeared. — Reese (@JackJackington) April 14, 2022

We were using coffee filters for toilet paper…but do go on. There was no Lysol, disinfectants, sanitizer, wipes etc…

Water bottles were out of stock. — KathleenFrances🇮🇪☘️ (@Kathlee71013772) April 14, 2022

The supply chain during Trump at Costco: pic.twitter.com/qhZmliozmh — ThanksInAdvanceForYourVituperation (@joe_c_giles) April 14, 2022

Please, I couldn't find toilet paper for two months. — mr. G (and the sunflower seeds). (@invisiblelad007) April 14, 2022

The toilet paper aisle would like to have a word….🙄🙄🙄🙄 — Goddess of Victory 🇺🇦 (@JayashreeNara14) April 14, 2022

