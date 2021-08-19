On January 8, 2021—two days after the Capitol insurrection—then-sitting-President Donald Trump was finally (and eventually permanently) banned from Twitter, and he’s still talking about it. More than seven months after the fact, Trump still seems stuck in the third stage of grief: Bargaining. Knowing that this is a sore spot for #45, Raw Story reports that Newsmax slimeball Greg Kelly initiated a conversation on that very topic while interviewing Trump on Wednesday night. Trump’s response was as infantile as you’d expect.

“You know what’s wild, Mr. President,” Kelly began. “Right now, you are off social media; the Taliban is on social media. We have a valid, active Twitter account [for the Taliban]. These horrible, hateful people who gave solace and refuge to Al-Quaeda and you are not on social media.”

It's been eight months and Trump is still whining about this Trump whines about being banned from Twitter while the Taliban spokesperson remainshttps://t.co/PaaSUeJOwM — Raw Story (@RawStory) August 19, 2021

Ever the narcissist, and unwilling to admit that he violated Twitter’s policies in any ways that merited a permanent ban, Trump responded that:

“It’s disgraceful whenever you think that have killers and muggers and dictators and horrible … some horrible dictators and countries, and they’re all on. But the president of the United States, who had hundreds of millions of people, by the way, and he gets taken off.”

Killers and muggers and dictators. Yes, all are equally terrible people.

It is, of course, worth noting that just the other day, Trump was praising the Taliban for their superior fighting skills, saying: “The Taliban, good fighters I will tell, you, good fighters. You have to give them credit for that.”

Do we have to though?!

(Via Raw Story)