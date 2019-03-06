Donald Trump Called Apple CEO Tim Cook ‘Tim Apple’ And People Are Losing It

03.06.19

When it comes to gaffes, President Donald Trump is king. Most recently, the former reality television star turned politician raised eyebrows with an apparent 69 joke on Twitter, but his most recent viral moment occurred during a series of brief remarks to the press on Wednesday. While heading an American Workforce Policy Advisory Board meeting, Trump referred to Apple CEO Tim Cook, who was seated right next to him, as “Tim Apple.”

“We really appreciate it very much, Tim Apple,” the president said to Cook and the cameras without the slightest hint of cognizance.

Needless to say, people lost it online. Unsurprisingly, most of the responses to Trump’s latest verbal kerfuffle were more humorous than political.

