The Rock is 700 pounds of muscle, plus however much his tattoos weigh. He’s a MAN’S MAN, so much so that he’s more than one man — an Imgur user noticed that the Hercules star (though I think of him as the Tooth Fairy comedy genius) is now two-faced, the Quirinus Quirrell to his neck’s Voldemort.

Or is it the other way around?

Expect the Rock’s Back Face to star in 2ooth Fairy, coming next fall.