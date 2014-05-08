Don’t Miss The First Look At Oklahoma’s Delightful New Satan Sculpture

We brought the new Satanic addition to the Oklahoma State Capitol to your attention a few months back when it was merely an idea with an Indiegogo campaign, but now it has entered the realm of reality. Jonathan Smith at VICE got an exclusive first look at the new statue and things are looking very interesting. From VICE:
The statue is a direct response to the state’s installation of a Ten Commandments monument outside the Capitol in 2012. State Representative Mike Ritze paid for the controversial statue with his own money, and therefore it was considered a donation and OK to place on government property. Following that line of reasoning, the Satanic Temple submitted a formal application for their monument.
As Trait Thompson of the Oklahoma Capitol Preservation Commission told CNN last December, “Individuals and groups are free to apply to place a monument or statue or artwork.” The applications are then approved or rejected by the Commission. Unfortunately, the state has placed a halt on issuing permits for any other monuments until a lawsuit filed by the ACLU against Ritze’s Commandments monument is settled.
Nonetheless, the Satanists are building this thing, and I was offered an early peek at the work in progress by Temple spokesperson Lucien Greaves. Greaves told me he has received numerous threats from people who want to attack the sculpture, but that he “wouldn’t expect these outraged and nearly insensible reactionaries to actually know how to assault a bronze monument without severely hurting themselves in the process.” Still, he’s not taking any chances. The Temple is building a mold of the sculpture so they can pop these things out like evil, terribly expensive action figures whenever they need a new one.
The entire thing just looks amazing and I’m not a religious guy at all. I just like seeing goat people get their proper due in the public eye. It takes a village to raise a child, but with Satan involved, it’s a whole lot easier. The music is a lot better in the village too.
Of course I give it a month or two before someone destroys the entire thing and replaces with a boring cross. Having recently driven through the South, I can say that the last thing we need is more giant crosses.
Why not a giant rock and roll Jesus? Or maybe kung fu Jesus with a sweet round house kick action. I might drive my car in a ditch when I stare the awesomeness, but it’ll be worth it.
Never been so proud of my state.
Seconded.
Thirded?
I want to redo my 8th grade field trip to the Capitol now.
As long as the nipples aren’t pronounced. Because that would be weird.
Why ruin the fun? Why shit on this? We all got nipples. Hard. Erect. THEY EXIST!
Coked up, the Jesus is.
little girl looks stoked
(Golf clap) Bravo
They already know it’s likely to get destroyed, so they’ve got insurance on it to build two more.
Satan helps those who help themselves, I guess.
I’m holding out for a Cthulu statue.
+2
Like Sam Kenison I never understood the whole Satanists angle. If you believe in Satan, you must believe in The Bible and if you believe in The Bible you must know as a Satanist you’re on the losing team. Atheism I understand, they don’t believe in any of it. But Satanist are choosing, according to The Bible, between an eternity in Heaven or a lake of fire, they choose the latter. What’s the logic?
Well there’s different types too I think, but it’s all a crock. A fun crock, but a crock nonetheless.
The logic is that God is a totalitarian government and satan promotes free thought and free will. It’s a libertarian religion.
I am going to quote the late great George Carlin
“If christians are right, and Jesus does return, I think the last fucking thing he wants to see is a cross!”
Satanism is more about worshipping Satan as a literary figure and what he represents (free thought, accepting everyone that society rejects) than a literal belief in the physical embodiment of Satan as a real person.
Granted, there are certainly Satanists who believe that I’m sure. But the hierarchy in the Satanist church is almost exclusively about opposing Christianity and its pervasive influences than it is about believing in Satan as a being that is real. Probably the most common misconception about Satanism.
I’m an atheist myself but I often find myself sympathising with a lot of the stuff Satanists say about Christianity and the role of religion in regulating the lives of others. As @Aloicious said, it’s the libertarian counterpart to God’s totalitarian approach.
The Oklahoma chapter gets a 14/10 for trolling if for no other reason that even the most firebrand of atheists could not incite a fraction of the antipathy and hatred that Christians exhibit toward Satanists.
Oh my god it’s Baphomet not Satan you racists!
Look…potato, tomato. Baphomet, Beelzebub. They both got horns and the kids love ’em.
“wouldn’t expect these outraged and nearly insensible reactionaries to actually know how to assault a bronze monument without severely hurting themselves in the process.”
Oh, that quote, and the gnarly statute… *Troll achievement Unlocked*
This Lucien Graves guy is the Michael Jordan of trolls. He is really good at what he does
That thing is so metal it should have speakers playing Slayer on a loop 24/7.
I was talking about this with some friends while hospitalized in Tulsa three weeks back. Woke up the next morning to find out the elderly gentleman I was sharing a room with had demanded to be moved because he assumed we were Satanists. But his friends and family were inconsiderate loudmouths so it worked out well, I guess.
And while it may be geographically southern, nothing west of Arkansas is “the South”.
Not racist enough.
Having recently driven through the South, I can say that the last thing we need is more giant crosses.
I’ve never understood this mentality. First, as Bill Hicks said, if Jesus comes back, a cross is the last thing he’s going to want to see. And second, I’m pretty sure he laid down some explicit instructions about not being showy about praying in public in the book of Matthew.
Man, its almost like the Religious Right aren’t really good Christians.
This is a cleverly disguised attempt to promote the worship of Jar Jar Binks and I shall have nothing to do with it.
Tenacious D playing “Fueled By Satan” at the ribbon cutting ceremony FTW.
We’re all thinking it:
Corcosa.
As a minister I have no problem with Satanists (at least REAL Satanists and not emo kids with various personality disorders) and Atheists; I have many friends who are. But the point of this statue is not freedom of religion, it is to just tick people off.
No, you see it’s designed to tick the *wrong* people off; we can’t have that