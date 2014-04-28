Don’t Worry Everybody, Stan Lee’s Going To Have A ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Cameo After All

One of the joys of watching Marvel movies is waiting for Stan Lee to pop up midway through a fight scene as a janitor or plumber who’s all, “A SPIDER-MAN? Who thinks up this stuff?! Wink wink.”

It seemed like we weren’t going to be getting a Stan Lee Guardians of the Galaxy cameo because, well, Stan Lee had nothing to do with the creation of the Guardians, so it wouldn’t make a lot of sense. Well, apparently Stan the Man eventually realized not doing a GotG cameo meant he wouldn’t get his appearance fee, so guess what? Stan Lee’s going to be in Guardians of the Galaxy afterall!

This weekend at C2E2, Lee let drop that he’d recently filmed a Guardians cameo with “a very pretty girl”. No word on who this very pretty girl is — the movie’s not lacking in attractive ladies, but last I checked none of them were blondes, so none of them are obviously Lee’s type. Maybe he was talking about Glenn Close?

Also no word on who Stan Lee’s playing, but I’m going to guess a space janitor who’s all “A TALKING RACOON? Who thinks up this stuff?! Seriously, who? I have no idea who any of these characters are — where’s the Hulk?”

via Bleeding Cool