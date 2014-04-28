Don’t Worry Everybody, Stan Lee’s Going To Have A ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Cameo After All

One of the joys of watching Marvel movies is waiting for Stan Lee to pop up midway through a fight scene as a janitor or plumber who’s all, “A SPIDER-MAN? Who thinks up this stuff?! Wink wink.”
It seemed like we weren’t going to be getting a Stan Lee Guardians of the Galaxy cameo because, well, Stan Lee had nothing to do with the creation of the Guardians, so it wouldn’t make a lot of sense. Well, apparently Stan the Man eventually realized not doing a GotG cameo meant he wouldn’t get his appearance fee, so guess what? Stan Lee’s going to be in Guardians of the Galaxy afterall!
This weekend at C2E2, Lee let drop that he’d recently filmed a Guardians cameo with “a very pretty girl”. No word on who this very pretty girl is — the movie’s not lacking in attractive ladies, but last I checked none of them were blondes, so none of them are obviously Lee’s type. Maybe he was talking about Glenn Close?
Also no word on who Stan Lee’s playing, but I’m going to guess a space janitor who’s all “A TALKING RACOON? Who thinks up this stuff?! Seriously, who? I have no idea who any of these characters are — where’s the Hulk?”
Because Stan Lee would never take the spotlight for someone else’s idea
#micdrop
Thor is the one true god and Jack Kirby his prophet
That’ll do son, that’ll do
Maybe it’s a post credits scene to tie in Avengers 2?
Can’t they just pay his appearance fee and then *not* put him in the movie? It seems like they have enough cash for that.
That would be a nice change.
That is basically what they did in Avengers (thank god).
Being able to skip the Stan Lee cameo should be a Blu-ray extra on all these movies.
Why not go the other way, and offer him a substantial role or nothing. Then have him have to sit for 3 hours of makeup-on and 3 hours of makeup-off, stand around in the hot sun waiting for the crew to the shot set up, do his own stunts in a 75-pound exoskeleton (that doesn’t really work), and memorise the dialogue for 6-minute long-take dramatic sequence. After about 20 minutes he’ll say “I’m too old for this shit” and walk off the set.
Stan the Man is an American treasure, and I fully expect all of you to do a 180 when he’s no longer around to make his mandatory cameo appearances.
It’s not even a Marvel movie if Stan doesn’t appear.
He made an entire career out of a handful of good ideas and character stealing, I think we’ll be fine without him.
So Avengers is not a Marvel movie then.
John C. Reilly is a prettier girl than Glenn Close