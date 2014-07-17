Don’t Worry, There Is No Such Thing As A Fried Chicken Oreo… Yet.

With the way that Nabisco loves trying out different flavors of Oreo cookies around the globe, it’s hard not to believe that a fried chicken flavor might be in the works. That’s probably why people have been slowly spreading the above image on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter – or the Holy Trinity of Horsesh*t, as I prefer to call them. Now, call me crazy, but the idea of a fried-chicken-flavored-anything that isn’t fried chicken is pretty stupid. But there are people who would honestly be excited about this bizarre idea for an Oreo cookie, including one of the experts over at Food Beast. To each his own, writes the guy who loves Taco Bell.

Unfortunately for people who would dig this, it’s a pretty obvious fake, as the Plain Cheese points out, due to the fact that the photoshopping is just very inconsistent. As a person who routinely makes terrible photoshops, mostly involving Channing Tatum, I could tell this one was a fake as soon as I looked at the bad coloring job right above the chicken. Basically, this is just a bad photoshop of the watermelon-flavored Oreos package, and I’m afraid to know if there’s a joke or really tasteless meme that this has sprung from.

So as soon as your friends start sharing this within the next day or so, go ahead and tell them with confidence that they should hold out for lobster mac and cheese Oreos instead.