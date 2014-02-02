Dr. Awesome Is In The House and He’s a Broncos Fan

We’re not sure how many years it takes to earn a Doctorate of Awesome while earning your spot on the Bronco’s roster, but the syllabus probably looks like this:

4 credits in Scotch Identification, Know Your Islands from Your Islays

6 credits in Race Car Driving

4 credits in Pizza Fabrication; Multiple Cheeses and You

2 credits in Cigar Aficionado Essays on the Macanudo

17 credits in Name Dropping

Scholarships available to those who earned an MFA in Tubular and RADification Studies.

Via Instagram