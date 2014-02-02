Dr. Awesome Is In The House and He’s a Broncos Fan

We’re not sure how many years it takes to earn a Doctorate of Awesome while earning your spot on the Bronco’s roster, but the syllabus probably looks like this:
4 credits in Scotch Identification, Know Your Islands from Your Islays
6 credits in Race Car Driving
4 credits in Pizza Fabrication; Multiple Cheeses and You
2 credits in Cigar Aficionado Essays on the Macanudo
17 credits in Name Dropping
Scholarships available to those who earned an MFA in Tubular and RADification Studies.
Via Instagram
Gnarly U is the leading educational institution for Studies in Awesomeness.
Being a large man myself, I feel I to have to point out that Welker could use that jersey as an emergency shelter during today’s snow storm.