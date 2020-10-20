Following a tense 24 hours of being repeatedly attacked by President Donald Trump on Twitter and in the press, Dr. Anthony Fauci attempted to steer the conversation back to the important matter at hand. Namely, a dramatic spike in COVID-19 cases that is most likely a “second wave” that health experts predicted would arrive in the fall. While conducting a radio interview on Tuesday morning, Fauci brushed aside questions about his ongoing feud with Trump by referencing The Godfather, which objectively speaking, is a much more relevant callback than the president’s Bob Hope insult. But we’ll defer to Fauci’s medical advice that trading barbs with Trump is a distraction from the pressing issue of keeping the American public on task in following CDC guidelines as COVID cases surge nationwide. Via KNX 1070:

“We are headed, if things don’t turn around and change, as we get into the cool months of the fall and cold months of the winter, we may be headed into some serious issues and we really want to avoid that,” Fauci said. Fauci says he focuses totally on the health and welfare of the people of this country. “That’s the only thing I really care about. That other stuff, it’s like in ‘The Godfather:’ nothing personal, strictly business as far as I’m concerned. I just want to do my job and take care of the people of this country,” Fauci said.

Tensions between Fauci and Trump reached a boiling point on Sunday when Fauci appeared on 60 Minutes and revealed that he got “really ticked off” when he learned that the Trump campaign not only used him in and ad without his permission, but they took his words out of context. “I do not and nor will I ever, publicly endorse any political candidate,” Fauci said. “And here I am, they’re sticking me right in the middle of a campaign ad. Which I thought was outrageous.” To add insult to injury, after Fauci requested to be removed from the ad, the Trump campaign refused and continued to run the spot in battleground states.

