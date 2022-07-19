The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette recently reported that Democratic lieutenant governor (and Snooki’s preferred candidate) John Fetterman has “heavily” out-fundraised his opponent, TV huckster Dr. Oz, in the race for the open senate seat in Pennsylvania.

“Mr. Fetterman’s total haul from individuals and committees, according to campaign finance reports due to the Federal Election Commission on Friday, checked in at $9.9 million,” the Post-Gazette wrote, while Dr. Oz only “brought in $1.1 million, closing the gap a bit by loaning his campaign another $2.2 million.” Fetterman has “five times as much cash” as Oz “at a total of $5.5 million to $1.1 million.”

On Monday, Oz spoke to a skeptical-sounding Fox News host Laura Ingraham, who asked why the not-so-good doctor is being lapped by his rival. His answer involved guns and lawnmowers, or something. “The Democrats have very cleverly taken all of these issues that have come up over the summer ― the Dodd decision, the concerns about guns ― and they’ve used these as excuses to raise money from the Democratic loyalists,” he said. “And interestingly, when Republicans get mad, we go out and mow the lawn. Democrats, when they get mad, donate money to their party.”

Dr. Oz reportedly has a net worth of $100 million — he hasn’t mowed his lawn in years.

You can watch the clip below.

Ingraham: He has five times as much cash on hand as you do, is that correct? Why is that?

Oz: The Democrats have very cleverly taken all these issues that have come up over the Summer and they’ve used these as excuses to raise money pic.twitter.com/30uggx3Onk — Acyn (@Acyn) July 19, 2022

(Via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)