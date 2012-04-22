Dreamboat Gonna Give Ol’ Pulitzer And Hearst What For

Tom Brady wasn’t about to sit idly by as Sam Bradford stole attention for wearing hipster duds and other not quite conventional manly attire at Coachella. Oh man, Dreamboat went all newsie on us, so maybe he’s starting to experiment with themes. Please, steampunk airship captain next, Tom. Should it come as a surprise for a guy who endorses UGGs and generally is comfortable enough with himself to sport something other than the off-field brofessional uniform of backwards hat plus Tapout shirt? Nope. Everybody knows Brady ain’t care.
â€œI was a paper boy,â€ Tom told me at the grand opening of the rag & bone boutique on Newbury Street, where he and his beauteous bride, Gisele Bundchen, popped in after they caught the Red Sox [team stats]â€™ 100th anniversary game at Fenway.
WAS a paper boy? Why give it up when Brady has the perfect paper route ride? Great way to stay in shape in the off-season, plus learn critical small tornado evasion skills bound to be useful when Mario Williams plays him twice a season.
As always, what we love most is Brady’s ability to troll his own fan base of Masshole mouthbreathers. A quick perusal of Barstool (Post title: “Who Is The Gayball Paperboy With Gisele?“) comments turns up these gems:
the gayer he gets, the less likely we become to win a championship, Tommy Gayboy
Thanks a lot, Yoko. We never really liked winning Super Bowls that much anyways.
“YOU MADE TAWMMY TERRIFIC THE LUNCH PAIL KING INTO A FACKIN ANKLE-GRABBING QUEEEEEEEAH! MAY GRAWNK DIDDLE HIS BUTTGINA AFTAH HE PLOWS TEBOW’S ASS! NAWT GAY IF YO-AH NAWT RECEIVING!”
Not sure what’s worse letting Gisele bad mouth your teammates or letting her dress him like that. Christ What an Asshole
My errah constituants on the Vinyahd are upset that Tawmy wasn’t slinging our NY Times Soonah.
I like Tom Brady just a bit more every time he does something like this because Massholes deserve no joy in life.
I second that and my other personality thirds it.
/ hangs head in shame as a dreamboat fan
If Brady actually did all this shit on purpose because he really is Tom Brady Troll Genius, that would be really awesome and I may actually start to like him. Sadly, it looks like Giselle is the Troll Genius that pulls the strings from backstage…
I am results oriented, so unintentional troll v. obvy troll works fantastic at long as massholes are being trolled.
Not to mention massholes; shut the fuck up you godamn whiners, a few plays away from another trophy, SERIOUSLY SHUT THE FUCK UP.
Do the math Ape. Championships with beautiful Irish-American sweetheart: 3
Championships with foreigner man-face whose grandparents were probably nazis: 0
“foriegner man-face”
Not to mention that neck and those hands.
Yer gettin’ old, Sweetiepie. Can’t airbrush reality.
This isn’t relevant, but I’ve to ask it regardless. Has anyone else seen the absolutely horrible ESPN remix autotuned montage of the draft? I was overwhelmed by its douchiness.
I wonder what’s gonna happen when they find out that Belichick is sticking it to Gisele too?
So, Boston’s position is that nothing’s gayer than banging supermodels. Noted.
All joking aside, Christ look at him. Eli Manning may be a dork but at least he doesn’t look like that. And Gisele is definitely the most overrated supermodel ever. Now I’m going to go have another drink.
Would fist.
Do we have any concrete proof that he has actually banged her? What’s that term for a woman who pretends to be in a relationship with a gay man? I’m drawing a blank right now.
I believe the term is beard. And Moose, obviously you fist her. Fisting has no face.
Brady is truly a genius. I like it when the lowest denominator of a fan base gets trolled this hard, even if it happens to be mine.
“AW MAN, he’d definitely get to the Super Bowl at higher than a 50% rate over the seasons he’s played and winning them at a 60% rate IF ONLY HE’D STOP DRESSING SO QUEER!”
Good one.
No mention of the fact that April 22 is the day Pat Tillman died?
Dreamboat becomes MORE likable to me as he trolls his way into our hearts.
And I know one guy who certainly appreciates a muscly-armed paperboy…
I for one think referring to Giselle as “Yoko” is hilarious. That hat is a huge upgrade over that girls hair band he wore a while back.
Belichick is the original troll genius. Tom Brady and Josh McDaniels learned about trolling from The Hoodie. Did McDaniels really draft Tebow because he truly believed Tebow was a good quarterback?? Come on, now…
Whether he did or not; Broncos: TROLLED.
Why give it up when Brady has the perfect paper route ride? Why indeed? The backbay neighborhood doorsteps always run the perfect routes.
The best part for me is the fact that the spectacles, the piece de resistance that truly brings the douchiness together, have no prescription in the lenses, and as such are a completely unnecessary addition to the ensemble, merely present to complete whatever “look” it was that Mrs. Brady was going for.
As anyone who wears spectacles for visual correction and not Ã¼ber-trollhackery knows, lenses that actually correct vision bend light in such a way as to properly focus it on the retina.
Close examination of Tommy Boy’s left lens in the photo on the right shows no change in the contour of his cheekbone through the lens as compared to above and below it.
This can only mean that the spectacles are worn purely for “style” purposes, whatever those may be in the mind of Mrs. Brady.
This is truly Hawking-level trolling, an epic combination of “He’s my Ken doll” with “FUCK YOU BOSTON RETAAAAAHDS.” Well played, Mrs. Brady. Very well played.
At least Gisele has prevented Brady from acquiring any more of those gaudy rings he’d been collecting before their relationship.
His best troll ever would be to run out of the tunnel for the 2012 opener with Bundchen on the back of his jersey.
“BÃ¼ndchen”, don’t forget the umlaut. That would give Tawmy a stroke.
So Brady shops from the Matt Damon collection at the GAP?
Ben Affleck thinks you’re a dick for not mentioning his line.
Always hated the part from the game where that dog comes after you. This mean the Browns got a shot?
Given Bundchen’s Brazilian and German heritage, this is only going one way: a soccer star. Highlights are next.
I’d sure like to know how to embed pictures in comments…
I feel gay for rooting for this guy
Just don’t root from the bottom.