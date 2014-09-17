Drunk, Stupid And Falling In Your Own Puke Is No Way To Go Through Life Sir

So the University of College Dublin holds an annual Iron Stomach competition for freshman, which is basically the stupidest thing you can do in college with your pants on. In short, the competition features an unholy amount of drinking and eating and the last person standing wins. There’s puking, there’s spitting, there’s crapping, there’s gnashing of teeth—everything about it is gross. You have to be borderline mentally deranged to enter one. Which brings us to the hero in this clip.

Watch him bow out of the competition with a celebratory spit and TURN DOWN FOR WHAT?!

Everybody in the club getting tipsy!

